Just In: Vols CFP Rankings Revealed After Loss

The Tennessee Volunteers' College Football Playoff ranking ahead of rivalry week has been revealed. After a gutting 63-38 loss to South Carolina that dashed the Big Orange's CFP chances, the Vols have dropped five spots to Number 10.

The Vols were fifth last week and were in good standing to make the playoff, but the loss will cause Tennessee to ultimately miss the playoff. 

The loss drops Tennessee below 2-loss teams in LSU and Alabama, which UT defeated. 

With Tennessee sitting at No. 10, the Vols need to finish strong and beat Vanderbilt while also having some things fall their way to reach a New Year's Six Bowl. Right now, Tennessee's ranking means they are likely out of Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl contention.

The Vols travel to Nashville this weekend to take on Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. 

