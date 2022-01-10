Just In: Vols Land UCF Transfer TE Charlie Browder

Tennessee has landed the commitment of transfer portal tight end Charlie Browder. Browder announced his decision moments ago.

The 6'7", 260lbs tight end is a native of Kingsport (Tenn.) and committed to and signed with Alex Golesh and Josh Heupel at UCF prior to them coming to Tennessee.

In his freshman season, Browder only participated in four games for the Knights under Gus Malzahn. Browder entered the transfer portal last week.

Browder held over 30 offers coming out of high school, including Power Five offers from Michigan State, North Carolina, Maryland, Kentucky, Iowa State and Georgia Tech, among others.

Browder's relationship with Golesh is extensive, as the Vols offensive coordinator and tight ends coach offered him at Iowa State before joining Heupel's staff in Orlando and extending an offer to Browder there.

Browder used a redshirt this past fall, so he will have four seasons of eligibility remaining and could be a nice developmental piece for Alex Golesh and Alex Fagan in the coming years.

He will join a tight end room featuring Princeton Fant, Julian Nixon, Jacob Warren, and Miles Campbell.