Just In: Vols LB Aaron Beasley Reinstated

Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley has been reinstated following an indefinite suspension, per a UT spokesperson.
Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Aaron Beasley has been reinstated following an indefinite suspension, per a UT spokesperson. 

Beasley has served the suspension since early April, as he was accused of animal abuse at the time. 

"I came home this morning to find my 6 month old kitten under a dresser hiding and not letting anyone touch him," a Go Fund Me account read. "When I picked him up he screamed and couldn’t walk, come to find out my roomates boyfriend had hit and kicked him, locked him in the toilet bowl, and held him upside down by his tail. We rushed Nugget to the emergency room and he has brain damage and will now have a hard time walking, he has a bleeding hemorrhage on his kidney caused from internal bleeding from being kicked, clots in his bladder, and he is currently in an oxygen tank."

"We have received the incident report from the Knoxville Police Department," a Tennessee spokesperson said at the time. "Aaron Beasley has been suspended indefinitely from all football team activities as we await further information."

Now, charges have been dropped against Beasley, as first reported by Trey Wallace of Rocky Top Insider, and he is back with the team in an official capacity. 

Beasley's reinstatement will be a welcomed addition of depth and versatility to the inside linebacker room. 

