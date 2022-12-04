Skip to main content

Just In: Vols OC Golesh Leaving to Take Head Coaching Job

Tennessee scored a school record 568 points en route to becoming the nation's top offense in 2022. That led to increased interest for rising star Alex Golesh, who received plenty of attention last off-season for various jobs. 

Golesh is now set to become the head coach at USF, Volunteer Country has confirmed. The news was first reported by Brett McMurphy.

Golesh takes over a South Florida program that finished 1-11 this season, so he will have a tall rebuilding task at hand, but he will be well equipped to do so. 

The 38-year Golesh is finalist for the Broyles Award, honoring the nation's top assistant coach. 

Josh Heupel will now have to replace his first coordinator position since taking over on Rocky Top. 

No doubt this position will draw plenty of interest from across the country, so Tennessee fans should not sweat Heupel making this hire. 

The key factor to watch in this will be how quickly Heupel wants to make this decision with the early signing period beginning on December 21st. Golesh has been a key factor on the recruiting trail for this Tennessee staff. He is responsible for landing elite tight end Ethan Davis, who is a must-have in this class for the Vols, as they are down to just one scholarship tight end currently. 

