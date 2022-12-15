Just In: Vols OT Wright Announces Decision on NFL Draft, Orange Bowl

Veteran offensive tackle Darnell Wright accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl earlier this week, indicated that he was most likely heading to the NFL Draft. Wright has now confirmed he will go pro, but he is still planning to play in the Orange Bowl.

Coming off an All-SEC season, Wright's draft stock has continued to soar, and he will have another chance to improve it against a talented Clemson front-seven, before getting in front of NFL teams at the Senior Bowl in Mobile in February.

Below is Wright's career bio courtesy of Tennessee Athletics.

CAREER HONORS

2020 All-SEC First Team (Associated Press, Coaches, USA TODAY)

2022 Rotary Lombardi Award Semifinalist

2023 Reese's Senior Bowl Invitee

2023 East-West Shine Game Invitee

SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (vs. #3 Alabama, 10/15/22; vs. #19 Kentucky, 10/29/22)

2022 Preseason All-SEC Second Team (Coaches, Media)

2022 Preseason All-SEC Third Team (Phil Steele)

2022 Preseason All-SEC Fourth Team (Athlon)

2019 Freshman All-SEC Team

CAREER

Talented and powerful offensive tackle who was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the nation’s top 10 prospects coming out of Huntington High School in West Virginia ... In his fourth season with the program and owns two more years of eligibility, including this season … Projected as an outstanding 2023 NFL Draft prospect ... Versatile lineman who can play tackle or guard and has dominated at right tackle in 2022 … Has not allowed a sack in 18-straight games ... Played in 46 games and made 41 starts – 26 at right tackle, two at right guard and 13 at left tackle … Saw action on 2,680 snaps.

2022 – SENIOR

Started all 12 games at right tackle and is tied for the team-high with 829 snaps played this season without allowing a sack ... One of just 14 Power Five offensive lineman with more than 825 snaps played this season and no sacks allowed ... The only SEC offensive lineman with more than 750 snaps played and an efficiency of over 99 percent (99.2), according to Pro Football Focus ... Anchors a Tennessee offense that leads the nation in total offense (538.1) and scoring (47.3) ... Recorded 50 spotless snaps at Vanderbilt (11/26), allowing no pressures or QB hits and did not commit a penalty in an emphatic rushing game that saw the Big Orange average a single-game record 11.7 yards per carry on the ground and plunge in six rushing scores while amassing 513 yards of total offense, 362 coming on the ground ... Blocked for all 84 offensive snaps at South Carolina (11/19) without allowing a pressure as the Vols piled up 507 yards of total offense ... Helped the Vols rack up a program record 724 yards of total offense and set a school record for points against an SEC opponent in Tennessee’s 66-24 win over Missouri (11/12), blocking on 75 snaps without allowing a sack, hit or pressure ... Played right tackle for 80 snaps at #3 Georgia (11/5) and did not allow a sack, hit or pressure ... Saw action on 68 snaps at right tackle against #19 Kentucky (10/29) without allowing a pressure or committing a penalty and was the highest graded offensive player in the game according to PFF ... Recognized as SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week for his efforts against the Wildcats ... Blocked for 50 offensive snaps vs. UT Martin (10/22) as the Vols racked up a Heupel-era high 65 points and 696 total yards ... Protected and paved the way for an offense that racked up 567 yards of total offense vs. #3 Alabama (10/15) without allowing a pressure or sack in 76 snaps at right tackle ... Tabbed SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his efforts against the Crimson Tide ... Did not allow a sack or a pressure and was PFF’s highest graded blocker in Tennessee’s win at #25 LSU (10/8), paving the way for an offense that rushed for a season-high 263 yards ... Played all 72 snaps in UT’s win over #20 Florida (9/24) and did not allow a sack or quarterback hit ... In 54 offensive snaps vs. Akron (9/17), did not allow any pressures or commit a penalty ... Played 79 penalty-free snaps at right tackle at #17 Pitt (9/10) and did not allow a sack or QB hit ... Started at right tackle and played 59 offensive snaps without allowing any pressures, hurries, hits, or sacks in season opener vs. Ball State (9/1).

2021 – JUNIOR

Started all 13 games at left tackle and saw a team-high snap count of 922 on the season, blocking for a Tennessee offense that set program records for points scored (511) and total offense (6,174 yards) ... Played a season-high 111 offensive snaps vs. Purdue (12/30) in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl and did not allow a sack or commit a penalty ... Blocked on 60 snaps in the regular season finale vs. Vanderbilt (11/27), did not allow a sack or commit a penalty as UT racked up 441 yards of total offense, including 285 rushing yards ... Did not allow a sack or commit a penalty in 50 snaps vs. South Alabama (11/20), helping UT rack up 561 yards of total offense ... Saw action on 89 snaps vs. top-ranked Georgia (11/13) and did not allow a sack or quarterback hit ... Did not allow a sack or quarterback hit in 49 snaps in road win at No. 18 Kentucky (11/6) … Played 57 snaps at left tackle and did not allow a sack at No. 4 Alabama (10/23) ... Saw action on 83 snaps at left tackle without a penalty vs. No. 13 Ole Miss (10/16), helping the Vols pile up 467 yards of total offense ... Made sixth consecutive start at left tackle vs. South Carolina (10/9), playing 66 penalty-free snaps while helping UT rack up 472 yards of total offense ... Did not allow a pressure in 76 snaps at Mizzou (10/2) while helping Vols pile up 683 yards of total offense, including an incredible 458 rushing yards (third most in program history) ... Saw action for 68 snaps at No. 11 Florida (9/25) … Played 53 snaps in start vs. Tennessee Tech (9/18) and did not allow a sack or pressure ... Made his second straight start at left tackle vs. Pitt (9/11) and did not allow a sack or pressure in 74 snaps ... Started at left tackle in the season opener vs. Bowling Green (9/2), helping the Vols rack up 331 yards and four touchdowns on the ground ... Played 86 snaps in the opener.

2020 – SOPHOMORE

A starter in nine games at right tackle, while seeing action in all 10 contests ... Saw time on 569 total snaps … Started at right tackle and helped pave the way for a season-high 540 yards of total offense at Vanderbilt (12/12) ... Helped the Vols rush for 222 yards at No. 23 Auburn (11/21) on 67 offensive snaps ... Played a season-high 74 snaps at Arkansas (11/7) and did not allow a sack ... Did not start against Missouri.

2019 – FRESHMAN

Started five games at right tackle and two games at right guard, while appearing in 11 contests ... Collected Freshman All-SEC honors ... Saw action on 360 offensive snaps … His sixth straight start came versus South Carolina (10/26) in the game that ignited Tennessee's six-game win streak to end the season ... Made fifth straight start at No. 1 Alabama (10/19) ... Made his fourth consecutive start vs. Mississippi State (10/12) after starting against No. 3 Georgia (10/5) ... Started for the first time of his career at right guard in UT's 45-0 win vs. Chattanooga (9/14) ... Made his collegiate debut in the season opener versus Georgia State (8/31).