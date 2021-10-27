    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Just In: Vols QB Bailey Enters Transfer Portal

    Author:

    After becoming the starter in the home stretch of Tennessee’s 2020 COVID season, Harrison Bailey looked poised to be the future starter in Knoxville under Jeremy Pruitt. 

    Less than a month after the season ended, Pruitt was fired and Josh Heupel was named Tennessee’s head coach. 

    Heupel opted to bring in Joe Milton III from the transfer portal, and he would eventually be named the starter ahead of the season-opener, before being replaced by Hendon Hooker after injury in Week 2’s contest against Pitt. 

    Now, Bailey has entered the transfer portal, after only appearing in one game at Tennessee this fall. Bailey will train with QB Country’s David Morris during the break, while taking visits to find his next school, according to a source close to the situation. 

    Below is Bailey’s farewell to Tennessee fans:

    7DA8B04D-B048-4AA5-A4C8-24D75CADF8A9

    Bailey informed the staff of his intentions to transfer earlier in the week, and after intensive conversations, his decision remained the same, as he will now explore other options.

    He will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next stop. 

    Below is Bailey’s profile from Tennessee: 

    Played in six games and started the final three games of the year in debut season ... Threw for at least one touchdown in each of his final three games ... Completed 48-of-68 passes for 578 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions … Completion percentage of 70.6 was tops on the team … Started the season finale vs. No. 5 Texas A&M (12/19), completing all six of his pass attempts for 85 yards and a touchdown ... Started his second straight game and set career highs in completions (14), passing yards (207) and passing touchdowns (two) in first career win at Vanderbilt (12/12) ... Made his first career start in loss to No. 6 Florida (12/5) ... Completed 14-of-21 passes for 111 yards and threw his first career touchdown pass against the Gators ... Played the final two drives at No. 23 Auburn (11/21), leading the Vols down the field for a touchdown on his first drive and finishing the game 7-of-10 for 86 yards ... Played the final two drives at Arkansas (11/7), completing 6-of-9 passes for 65 yards with two interceptions ... Made collegiate debut vs. Kentucky (10/17), seeing action for one drive in the fourth quarter ... Completed one pass for 24 yards against the Wildcats.

    Harrison Bailey
    Football

    Just In: Vols QB Bailey Enters Transfer Portal

    10 minutes ago
    AC1529BB-BBB9-48C3-8FEE-E54617856250
    Football

    Trick-or-Voluntreat: Vols' Coaching and Support Staff's Families Take Part in Halloween Festivities

    40 minutes ago
    6078CE50-262B-4181-800D-53A35970E759
    Football

    Watch: Tennessee Returns to the Practice Field During Open Week

    1 hour ago
    Bumphus 10-27
    Football

    Watch: DL LaTrell Bumphus Talks Rodney Garner Impact, Camaraderie Among Teammates During Wednesday's Press Conference

    1 hour ago
    295E1BCC-7048-4982-9896-89191FB61DE7
    Football

    Watch: Hendon Hooker Talks Team's Progression, Open Week Plans

    2 hours ago
    IMG_4683
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media During Open Week

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16852735_168390308_lowres
    Men's Basketball

    A Look At What SG Justin Powell Brings to Tennessee

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16852755_168390308_lowres
    Men's Basketball

    A Look at What Kennedy Chandler Brings to Tennessee's Point Guard Position

    10 hours ago