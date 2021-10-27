Just In: Vols QB Bailey Enters Transfer Portal

After becoming the starter in the home stretch of Tennessee’s 2020 COVID season, Harrison Bailey looked poised to be the future starter in Knoxville under Jeremy Pruitt.

Less than a month after the season ended, Pruitt was fired and Josh Heupel was named Tennessee’s head coach.

Heupel opted to bring in Joe Milton III from the transfer portal, and he would eventually be named the starter ahead of the season-opener, before being replaced by Hendon Hooker after injury in Week 2’s contest against Pitt.

Now, Bailey has entered the transfer portal, after only appearing in one game at Tennessee this fall. Bailey will train with QB Country’s David Morris during the break, while taking visits to find his next school, according to a source close to the situation.

Below is Bailey’s farewell to Tennessee fans:

Bailey informed the staff of his intentions to transfer earlier in the week, and after intensive conversations, his decision remained the same, as he will now explore other options.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Below is Bailey’s profile from Tennessee:

Played in six games and started the final three games of the year in debut season ... Threw for at least one touchdown in each of his final three games ... Completed 48-of-68 passes for 578 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions … Completion percentage of 70.6 was tops on the team … Started the season finale vs. No. 5 Texas A&M (12/19), completing all six of his pass attempts for 85 yards and a touchdown ... Started his second straight game and set career highs in completions (14), passing yards (207) and passing touchdowns (two) in first career win at Vanderbilt (12/12) ... Made his first career start in loss to No. 6 Florida (12/5) ... Completed 14-of-21 passes for 111 yards and threw his first career touchdown pass against the Gators ... Played the final two drives at No. 23 Auburn (11/21), leading the Vols down the field for a touchdown on his first drive and finishing the game 7-of-10 for 86 yards ... Played the final two drives at Arkansas (11/7), completing 6-of-9 passes for 65 yards with two interceptions ... Made collegiate debut vs. Kentucky (10/17), seeing action for one drive in the fourth quarter ... Completed one pass for 24 yards against the Wildcats.