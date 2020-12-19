Just In: Vols Star RB Gray Out Against Texas A&M

Eric Gray has been a workhorse for Tennessee once again this fall.

Through nine games, Gray has ran for 772 yards and 4 touchdowns. The all-purpose back has been the center of Tennessee’s offensive production, but he will not be available for today’s game.

The reasoning behind Gray’s absence has not yet been revealed, but it seems likely it is COVID-19 related as Jay Graham will not coach running backs today because of a COVID issue.

Ty Chandler is slated to get the start. The news was first reported by David Ubben of the Athletic.