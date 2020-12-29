Just In: Vols Starting Edge Rusher Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee's ability to find a successful pass rush was few and far between this fall, but the Vols will be without two key pieces of production for 2021. Kivon Bennett and Deandre Johnson led the team with 4.5 sacks each. The duo combined for nine of Tennessee's 20 sacks on the season, however, Bennett was dismissed following a drug and gun charge, and Johnson has now announced his intentions to transfer.

Matt Zenits of AL.com was the first to report the news, however, Johnson made his intentions apparent yesterday, when he tweeted about transferring but shortly after deleted it.

Below is what Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Johnson had a breakout game for Tennessee in the season-opener against South Carolina which helped him earn SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.