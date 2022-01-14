Just In: Vols TE/DE Trinity Bell Enters Transfer Portal

Skip to main content

Vols TE/DE Trinity Bell Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee tight end Trinity Bell has officially entered the transfer portal, sources to confirmed to Volunteer Country. The news was first reported by Rivals Transfer Portal. 

Bell, a 2021 signee, did not participate this past season due to an ACL injury sustained in high school before arriving at Tennessee. 

One source has indicated Bell had academic hurdles that he was unable to clear to be eligible for the Spring.

Despite missing the 2021 season, Bell practiced with the Vols during bowl prep and made a shift to defensive line. Initial returns were positive for the 6’7”, 270lbs athlete. 

Bell’s ceiling is undeniable, but he will have several hurdles to clear before becoming eligible at another program. 

He was also a star on the basketball court in high school. 

Tennessee recently added Charlie Browder, a 6’7, 260lbs tight end to the roster as a preferred walk-on as well.  He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Bell joins LS Will Albright, WR Andison Coby, RB Dee Beckwith, RB Fred Orr and OL K’Rojhn Calbert as entrants to the portal in the last week. 

