Vol Legacy, Two-Sport Star Kaden Martin Talks Unique Recruitment and more

Everybody that knows Tennessee football knows Tee Martin, all that he did for the University as a player, and all that he continues to do now. If you follow closely, then you likely know that his son, Kaden, is a two-sport star and quickly on the rise in both of them. Kaden holds multiple Division 1 offers in football and baseball. The younger Martin breaks down how he is handling his recruitment and more with VR2 on SI.

Martin comes from a sports family and knows how the process works, considering his dad is a coach, and his brother, Amari, was a national recruit before signing with Clemson. He said on the offers rolling in, "Everything is good, you know. Offers are kind of like an I like you. Nothing is set in stone, but it is motivation to see that your work is paying off, but understanding that you have to put more work in and keep striving."

Martin has an advantage in knowing how to talk to coaches and being around the process his entire life. Right now, he is not using that knowledge to take a deep dive into these offers, he is just focusing on relationships. He said, "I have not been talking to coaches like that per se. I am still a sophomore, and I think they are focused on the '21 class and 2020 that just came in. I have been talking to coaches here and there, but it has not been anything serious. I have questions I am going to ask, but I have really just been focused on being a better player."

Martin's recruitment is different than most considering he has the opportunity to play football and baseball at a high level. He said on this, "it is just working every day. Every day I have been doing conditioning, weight lifting, all of that stuff. Yesterday, I did football more, and today, I am doing football and baseball. I am dragging my little brother out here to kind of help me. Really just trying to balance both and workout without straining my arm."

Tennessee's Football and Baseball Programs both offered Martin over the winter. From an outsider's view, it seemed like only a matter of time until this happened, but now that it has, Martin has a chance to build his own legacy at the school where his dad became renowned. He said on this, "It is awesome, you know. I have always wanted to play both sports in college. If something down the line changes, then I will have to go over that, but hopefully, I can play both sports when I get older. It is cool seeing that you are getting looked at by an amazing school in both sports. Tennessee baseball, they were doing a great job before the virus broke out. They are on their way to being a great program. Then Coach Pruitt is doing a great job with bringing the program up, getting great coaches on the staff, and building great recruiting classes."

One of the more compelling aspects of Kaden's recruitment is being recruited by coaches he has known personally over the course of his life. He holds offers from Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss program and David Cutcliffe's Duke program, both of these guys played a key role in where his dad is today. Martin said on this, "it is always cool getting to learn from coach Kiffin. I have known him since I was a younger age, and he watched me grow up. It is good to have that relationship with them, and getting all the knowledge they gave my dad and the knowledge my dad gave them. It is cool just getting great knowledge from them."

Tee Martin (left) with Kaden Martin (Right) ahead of a nationally televised game this past season.

Martin is a student of both games, but he plays with an edge and fire that makes him different than most. At some point, his recruitment is going to end, and when it does, he said one of the schools recruiting him will get, "a leader who competes at a high level. Both sports, I take that kind of mentality of being rough in football, over into baseball. Just being a competitor, you know. Always trying to make my teammates around me better, and just being the best quarterback or pitcher I can be.

Martin was recently ranked as a four-star and a top 100 prospect nationally in football by Rivals.com. The 2022 standout will lead Knoxville Catholic on the gridiron whenever the season is able to kickoff.