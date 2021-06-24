Kaidon Salter Dismissed From Tennessee Program

Following his second run-in with the UTPD in the last few months, Kaidon Salter has officially been dismissed from the program. The news was first reported by Brent Hubbs of Volquest.

VR2 on SI has confirmed this report, and Salter is no longer a part of the Tennessee program. Sources indicated to VR2 on SI that Tennessee held a team meeting earlier in the week about this issue.

“Kaidon Salter has been dismissed from our football program,” a Tennessee statement from Tennessee said. “We wish Kaidon and his family all the best in his future endeavors.”

Salter earned his way back with the team following an incident at Stokely Residence Hall, but the second offense has ended his short stay in Knoxville, prior to which he issued a public apology for his actions.

"I just want to take this opportunity to apologize to my team, my coaches the Vol fans & my parents for my negative choices I know my choices disappointed many but my end goal is to eliminate my distractions get on the field & earn my respect back #gottoKEEPmypopsPROUD #levelup," Salter wrote on Twitter.

However, he was unable to remain with the program for more than 20 days after his official reinstatement in June.

WBIR’s report on Salter's second incident states: "Mr. Salter was stopped for a violation of light law (no tail lights) and a tinted plate cover over the vehicle`s registration. Mr. Salter subsequently admitted (post Miranda) to having marijuana (approx 4 grams) and telling the passenger to throw it out when officers stopped the vehicle."

Below is a look at SI All-American's evalution of Salter coming out of high school:

"A big arm with good touch, makes throws sideline to sideline. Great anticipation on his throws, hitting receivers on time. Could stand to improve his throwing motion, as it lacks some fluidity. Salter has the quickness, big arm and all the raw tools to develop in a suitable Power 5 quarterback. With some more work on his motion off the field, and some added weight he’ll have a chance to compete for a job early in his college career."