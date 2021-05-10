Kansas DL Transfer Da'Jon Terry Commits to Tennessee, Discusses Path to Knoxville

Tennessee has been active in the transfer portal the last few weeks as Josh Heupel works to address several significant needs on his football team. Each addition has addressed a position of need for the Vols, and the latest addition for the Vols does the same.

Da'Jon Terry announced his intentions to transfer from Kansas on Wednesday night, and it did not take the redshirt freshman long to make a decision, as he has now publicly announced his commitment to Tennessee.

Having played only one year of football before signing with Kansas, Terry's path to Tennessee has been a bit unconventional, but it is one that has helped him become the man and player he is today. Prior to the announcement, he discussed this with VR2 on SI.

"First of all, I would like to thank my family, coach Hill and Coach Hamp," Terry said of being able to get to this point. "They all played a key part in my transition to football. My mom, my brother, and all of them never gave up on me. We worked consistently and continuously to get to where I am at today. Every time I needed anything, they were always ready to help."

Terry almost did not play football, but he ultimately discovered before his senior year that was where his future was.

"My brother came down here one day, and I had always thought I was going to be a basketball player. I thought I was going to the NBA. He had us working out and doing competitions, and we were outside, and a dude crossed me over, and I fell, and I never wanted to be embarrassed like that again. I had always been told I should be a football player, but I just thought I was going to be a basketball player."

"My brother inspired me to play football from watching him when I was younger, Terry recalled. "I always wanted to be like him. If you look at all of my social media, I have the number 23 in it. That was his number, and he was a big inspiration to me. Coach Hill and those guys were a big help in telling me I had a future, and once I played, I gave it everything I had, and I still do."

That first moment stepping on the field at Meridian (Miss.) was something he will never forget.

"That first time I stepped on the field was amazing," he said. "I just had so much support behind me. That just made me know I had to go hard. The first time I made my first play, I knew I had a future at this sport."

Terry's time at Meridian led to Kansas stealing him late in the 2019 recruiting cycle.

During his time at Kansas, Terry played in two games in his freshman season; however, he played in eight games last fall as a redshirt freshman, as he started to flourish in just his third year of football ever. He recorded 14 tackles and two sacks, and he became a key contributor for the Jayhawks.

"My time at Kansas really helped me," Terry explained. "I redshirted my first year, and that helped me realized how much went into the game of football. It was much more than I expected. That helped me learn the scheme of things and learning things like techniques. That is what helped propel me into my redshirt freshman season. Coach (Les) Miles saw a talent in me. I really appreciate them for seeing that in me. That is what was really inspiring. A legend like coach Miles helped me and made me know that I was special at this game because he is a legend. My defensive coordinator and all of them helped me realize that."

Terry was also an All-Big 12 academic selection in 2020, as he has continued to be productive off the field as well. He uses the adversity he has faced in life to drive him on and off the field every day.

"I feel like all the adversity I was hit with just made me go stronger," Terry said. "When I was eight, I lost my pops, and I saw my mom come home every day with no complaining. She is always on my mind, and I do this for her. I always play with a chip on my shoulder to just prove everybody wrong. At the end of the day, you are the only one out there playing and the only one in the classroom, and that just made me go harder in everything I do. I knew to keep going and to go stronger and that it could never stop me."

"I am just hoping that I found a family atmosphere and a crowd that loves their team," Terry said of what he hopes he found in Tennessee. "I am just ready to go play and get to work and play in front of compassionate fans."

The Vols are adding a massive body that can cover a lot of ground in the 6'4", 320lbs defensive tackle. He explained in his own words what the Vols are getting in him as a player.

"I feel like they are getting a player that is going to come in and really work. A smart player, a fast player, and a player that is going to work within the lines of the game. Just a compassionate player that loves the game.