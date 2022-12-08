Skip to main content

Kevin Pendleton Joining Vols Staff as Assistant OL Coach

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Tennessee assistant offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick left Knoxville to take the on-field offensive line coach at South Florida on Alex Golesh's new inaugural. 

Earlier today, former Missouri offensive lineman and assistant Director of Player of Personnel Kevin Pendleton announced he was joining the Vols staff as the assistant offensive line coach. 

Pendleton reunites in a coaching setting with his former offensive line Coach Glen Elarbee and offensive coordinator josh Heupel. 

Pendleton started in 24 games for the two over a two year span from 2016-2017 at Missouri. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pendleton was a key piece at Guard for a Missouri offensive line that produced at an elite level during Elarbee's two year stint with the Tigers. 

Pendleton will join Elarbee in Knoxville and assist in helping build off the 2022 campaign, which saw Tennessee's offensive line dominate pivotal stretches of games in route to a ten-win regular season.. 

The unit was named among the nine semi-finalist for the Joe Moore award, signifying the nation's best offense. 

079D7A4D-A504-45CB-BC31-1D8FE5E65B0C
Recruiting

Just In: Vols Add Commitment From Massive JuCo Offensive Tackle Larry Johnson III

By Matt Ray
6AF2A0FE-4F05-46DC-8E6F-18336C2DD2FD
Football

Tight End McCallan Castles Discusses Decision to Transfer to Tennessee

By Matt Ray
7873E13A-E06C-42D5-9F46-E58BB35FDD12
Recruiting

Heupel, Halzle Make In-Home Visit With Elite QB Commit Nico Iamaleavea

By Matt Ray
0C8F6283-FC5F-4006-B18A-F719F2D0F494
Football

Vols DE Byron Young Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

By Matt Ray
C9ADD99C-AD5E-429A-8461-598E2879DAD2
Recruiting

Touted Corner Back Gibson Shutting Recruitment Down, Set to Join Vols Later This Month

By Matt Ray
1B27C45D-6C27-4864-9733-7D1AAC0AAE89
Recruiting

Elite Vols DL Commit Daevin Hobbs Earns Prestigious Award

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19415770_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols WR Hyatt Signs NIL Deal With Hyatt Hotel

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19372586_168390308_lowres
Football

SEC WR Gets Transfer Portal Offer From Vols, Could Visit Soon

By Matt Ray