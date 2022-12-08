Kevin Pendleton Joining Vols Staff as Assistant OL Coach

Former Tennessee assistant offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick left Knoxville to take the on-field offensive line coach at South Florida on Alex Golesh's new inaugural.

Earlier today, former Missouri offensive lineman and assistant Director of Player of Personnel Kevin Pendleton announced he was joining the Vols staff as the assistant offensive line coach.

Pendleton reunites in a coaching setting with his former offensive line Coach Glen Elarbee and offensive coordinator josh Heupel.

Pendleton started in 24 games for the two over a two year span from 2016-2017 at Missouri.

Pendleton was a key piece at Guard for a Missouri offensive line that produced at an elite level during Elarbee's two year stint with the Tigers.

Pendleton will join Elarbee in Knoxville and assist in helping build off the 2022 campaign, which saw Tennessee's offensive line dominate pivotal stretches of games in route to a ten-win regular season..

The unit was named among the nine semi-finalist for the Joe Moore award, signifying the nation's best offense.