Keys to the Game: How the Vols Bounce Back Against Kentucky

Tennessee suffered a crushing 44-21 defeat at the hands of Georgia last Saturday, and the Vols are now set to host Kentucky for a Noon ET kickoff at Neyland Stadium tomorrow. The Wildcats are coming in off a 24-2 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night. Tennessee opened the betting lines as a seven-point favorite, and the VR2 on SI Staff has their keys to the game, if Tennessee hopes to bounce back.

Matt

Last week, I harped on mental preparation for the Vols. It was there in the first half, but they were almost too hyped up at times, as they committed multiple penalties and untimely mistakes. Despite a 21-17 lead, Tennessee simply did not look like a Jeremy Pruitt coached football team. Kentucky will bring a nasty defensive front to Knoxville, and they are going to look to punch Tennessee in the mouth on offensive. The Vols have to play clean football and not put themselves in bad situations because of penalties. Secondly, Tennessee has to re-establish its identity. Georgia bullied the Vols upfront, and Kentucky will look to do the same. If Tennessee cannot move the football on the ground, it will be a long day in Knoxville. Do not expect a quarterback change to start the game. Jarrett Guarantano is going to get the start, but can he show that he has the mental toughness to bounce back from what happened last week, or will he let it compound? If the Vols want to win this game, it starts up front on both sides of the ball. Tennessee's defensive line impressed me at times last week, but they have to build on that now. Offensively, do what you do best, and the rest should control itself. If Tennessee establishes the running game, alleviates some of the pressure off of Guarantano, and continues to progress on the defensive front, Tennessee should come away with another victory over Kentucky.

Jake

Establish offensive line presence early

Last week, Tennessee fans didn’t see nearly what they wanted against a Georgia defense that may well be the top unit in the country. This week, the Vols’ big men get a somewhat easier task against Kentucky. But as a Memphis native, Quinton Bohanna will look to wreak havoc in the Tennessee backfield, and Justin Rogers will be looking to put on a show against the Vols’ front. Cade Mays, Trey Smith, and Wanya Morris have to play to their rankings early for Tennessee to establish success with push and the run game. Otherwise, as we’ve seen, letting Kentucky hang around can result in bad things. Make Terry Wilson panicKentucky quarterback Terry Wilson is a talented dual-threat option. Granted, he may not be quite as smooth on the run as Lynn Bowden was last season. But Wilson is still great with his legs, and, when given time, can make teams pay. The Vols have to establish more pass rush and force more off-platform throws than what we’ve seen in the first three weeks no matter who they’re playing. But that especially applies now before hitting the Tennessee tour of the SEC West.

Consistency from Jarrett Guarantano, at least for today

Last week against Georgia, fifth-year senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano slipped into some of his old habits. Granted, those were partly due to poor pass blocking and early mistakes. But Guarantano has to find consistency and confidence today against Kentucky before the Vols face Alabama next week. People have talked all week about how Guarantano is the “Wildcat killer” (even though he has technically lost to UK once during his Tennessee career). Today, though, he has to prove it. He has to drive the ball downfield, snap and clear after each possession, and show he can live up to a nickname that, in my opinion, he hasn’t yet earned. Also, Jeremy Pruitt has a lot of confidence in Guarantano’s ability; otherwise, he wouldn’t be starting. But the Vols’ gunslinger has to reward that confidence with some production or even Pruitt could pull the New Jersey native at some point.

Dale

Tennessee Offense- get the run game going early and stay on the gas. Kentucky is scrappy and no lead is safe.

Tennessee Defense- pressure the QB and get the ball back to the offense.

Kentucky Offense- Just play their game. Kentucky has enough on offense to score some points and stretch a lead.

Kentuck Defense- Get after JG and make him uncomfortable. Force him into bad decisions.

Brandon

Control The Trenches.

In our season preview, I said that this Tennessee team would go as far offensively as the offensive line would take them. That is going to be true each and every week for these Volunteers. Tennessee struggled up front last week against the best defense in the country at Georgia. Quarterback mistakes and less than stellar play calling didn't do them any favors, but Georgia dominated in the second half. The Kentucky defense is a solid unit, and Mark Stoops has recruited well on that side of the ball. That said, the Cats aren't on the level of the Bulldogs. Tennessee needs to push Kentucky around, open holes for their running backs, and protect their quarterback to allow for deep shots down the field on play action.

On the other side, the Tennessee defensive front has a tall task today. Kentucky has one of the best offensive lines in the SEC, and they rely on that group to run their offense. Kentucky is pretty one dimensional with Terry Wilson at quarterback, and if the Vols can stifle the Wildcat ground game, they should emerge with a convincing victory. If they struggle, it could come down to the wire again against the Cats. The trenches always impact where SEC games are won and lost, but they are the primary factor in deciding the game today.