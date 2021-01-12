Latest Transfer Portal Intel: Morris, Gilbert, Big Kat Bryant

As I have said before, the transfer portal will change college football's landscape. The one-time transfer rule is not entirely in effect yet, but players are still making decisions to transfer with the expectations that it will go through. Over the winter and spring, the numbers are only going to grow, and Tennessee could benefit from it tremendously, but it could negatively impact the Vols. We take a look at the latest intel here.

Let's start with Wanya Morris. Last Friday, I reported that Morris intended to enter the transfer portal, and that was the plan. However, his name has not yet appeared, as conversations continue with him and Tennessee on his future. Credit Jeremy Pruitt here. Pruitt has worked his tail off to keep Morris at Tennessee, and while Morris's name could appear in there before I finish this article (yes, there is a lot of unpredictability), Pruitt has reminded him of why he chose the Vols and what he means to the program. Had Morris's name gone into the portal, he would already be getting ready to enroll on another campus. So, Jeremy Pruitt has held him off this long, can he win out here? Only time will tell. I can tell you he is all in on Morris, and I like Tennessee's chance more today than I did on Friday afternoon. Keeping him here would be key for Tennessee, as they desperately need improved tackle play. I can also tell you that this speaks volumes about how Jeremy Pruitt is handling his business. The investigation rumor mill has not slowed him down one bit. He is carrying on every day as Tennessee's head coach, and he continues to try to make Tennessee better, such as the addition of Hendon Hooker. That is something he should be commended for.

Arik Gilbert- there probably won't be a more prominent name in the transfer portal than Arik Gilbert's. Tennessee was the favorite before Gilbert's announcement, but the Vols have seemingly cooled for various reasons. Georgia remains a player, and Florida is the team with the most buzz. I have been told that Gilbert wants to be the guy with some key supporting pieces. Georgia doesn't fit that, but Florida does, so that makes sense. Gilbert was always lukewarm with the Dawgs coming out of high school, but things remain pretty open here. Tennessee has time to make a move and would be a viable option if they can. Do not rule out a return to LSU either.

Big Kat Bryant- Bryant is the second most intriguing name in the portal, in my opinion. He is an immediate pass-rushing presence, and Tennessee has several advantages here. Tennnessee has officially brought Kevin Steele on to the staff, and I have been told it could be hard for Bryant to pass up the opportunity to reunite with Steele and his long-time mentor Shelton Felton from their time together at Crisp County. I have said before, and I will repeat it, Felton has been great at each stop he has made on his meteoric rise through the college ranks. He has connections all over, and he is a valuable piece for Tennessee. I know there are questions out there about the transfer rules, and it may get tabled again, but Bryant is a graduate transfer, which is another key piece of information here. I am not suggesting that this is anywhere close to being a done deal, as Bryant has plenty of other suitors, all of whom appeal for the coveted rush end.

Currently, Tennessee has six players in the portal without an announced destination. At this point, I do not have any reason to believe that any of those players will return to Knoxville.