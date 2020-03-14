Letter from the Publisher: Stay strong, Tennessee fans. We're here for you

Dear Tennessee fans,

I know the past week has been a rough one for everybody, particularly you all.

Following the cancellation of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville, the postponement of the Orange & White game and the suspension of all other spring sports, you all don't have much to cheer for right now.

The feeling can't be a good one, and I realize the paint that some of you are feeling. Trust me, I've been there as well.

But, the operations here at Volunteer Country will remain active.

Even with campus operations closed down, athletics in a state of limbo, we may call on you all more often, but interacting with you all is our primary purpose here, aside from bringing the most up-to-date information possible.

We will continue to be in contact with officials from the university and the athletics department, monitoring this situation as closely as possible.

This is uncharted territory for everyone, not just sports fans.

Yes, sports might be the greatest thing in the world. They bring us all together and give us so many memorable moments that are difficult to recreate.

Not having those for the foreseeable future was a gut-check to all of us, and please know that none of you are alone. Feeling down? Reach out to us! Need some advice on how to spend your free time? We're here for that as well.

You all have survived a 12-year period filled with turmoil, uncertainty and Butch Jones, so we're confident that you all can handle this pandemic.

No, it's a situation that can't be taken lightly, but as we'e done so many times before, it's time for us to come together as one to put an end to this.

Stay strong, Vols fans. Hope is on the horizon.

Yours truly,

The Volunteer Country Staff