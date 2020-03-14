VolunteerCountry
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Letter from the Publisher: Stay strong, Tennessee fans. We're here for you

Cory Sanning

Dear Tennessee fans,

I know the past week has been a rough one for everybody, particularly you all. 

Following the cancellation of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville, the postponement of the Orange & White game and the suspension of all other spring sports, you all don't have much to cheer for right now.

The feeling can't be a good one, and I realize the paint that some of you are feeling. Trust me, I've been there as well.

But, the operations here at Volunteer Country will remain active.

Even with campus operations closed down, athletics in a state of limbo, we may call on you all more often, but interacting with you all is our primary purpose here, aside from bringing the most up-to-date information possible.

We will continue to be in contact with officials from the university and the athletics department, monitoring this situation as closely as possible.

This is uncharted territory for everyone, not just sports fans. 

Yes, sports might be the greatest thing in the world. They bring us all together and give us so many memorable moments that are difficult to recreate. 

Not having those for the foreseeable future was a gut-check to all of us, and please know that none of you are alone. Feeling down? Reach out to us! Need some advice on how to spend your free time? We're here for that as well.

You all have survived a 12-year period filled with turmoil, uncertainty and Butch Jones, so we're confident that you all can handle this pandemic.

No, it's a situation that can't be taken lightly, but as we'e done so many times before, it's time for us to come together as one to put an end to this.

Stay strong, Vols fans. Hope is on the horizon.

Yours truly,

The Volunteer Country Staff

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tennessee postpones spring game, SEC calls off athletic events until further notice

The SEC has suspended athletics events across all campuses until April 15, prompting Tennessee to postpone its annual spring game.

Cory Sanning

How Tennessee fans are reacting to the outbreak of COVID-19

Sporting events across the globe are being systematically cancelled with each passing day, and Tennessee fans are weighing in as the Novel Coronavirus outbreak continues.

Cory Sanning

Sanning: Be prepared to lose your spring game, Tennessee fans

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the cancellation of countless sporting events across the globe, Tennessee football fans need to brace themselves for the cancellation of April 18's Orange & White game.

Cory Sanning

SEC cancels remaining tournament games

Following the conclusion of Wednesday’s games, the SEC announced on Thursday that the remainder of the tournament would be cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cory Sanning

NBA postpones remainder of season: What that means for former Vols

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that the league would be postponing the remainder of the season following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Cory Sanning

Tennessee suspending in-person classes, activities following spring break

The University of Tennessee announced that it will suspend all in-person classes following the conclusion of spring break until at least April 3, interim President Randy Boyd announces on Wednesday.

Cory Sanning

Pruitt addresses possibility of campus shutdown due to Coronavirus outbreak

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt addressed the possibility of a complete campus shutdown in the event of the spread of COVID-19 in Knoxville.

Cory Sanning

Sanning: Pruitt's excitement speaks volumes to this group of Vols

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt couldn't hide his enthusiasm about returning to practice on Tuesday, and that could bode well for this young group come time for fall camp.

Cory Sanning

Pruitt, Vols focusing on ball control as Tennessee kicks off spring practice

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says that the Vols' primary focus during spring practice will be taking care of the ball on both sides of the ball.

Cory Sanning

Watch: Sights and sounds from Tennessee's spring practice - March 10

Tennessee football kicked off its spring practice sessions on Tuesday as the Vols prepare for their annual Orange and White game on April 18.

Cory Sanning