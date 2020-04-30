Breaking: Tennessee Lands Commitment of Nation's Top LB Terrence Lewis, Details Decision Here

Tennessee has landed the commitment of 2021 five-star LB Terrence Lewis out of Chaminade Madonna-Prep in Florida. Lewis is the Nation's number 10 overall prospect and top OLB according to 2457 Sports.

In an interview yesterday, Lewis told VR2's Matt Ray, "Tennessee has stayed in contact with me no matter what. Even one point in time when I wasn't messing with them, they still stuck around."

He said today, prior to announcing his commitment, "I love Tennessee. It is a beautiful place and the coaches are always staying in contact with me and they are building a great class."

Brian Niedermeyer is the primary recruiter for Lewis, and the bond is strong between the two. Lewis said, "Mine and his relationship has grown a lot. I feel like I could talk to him about anything. Now that he is at my position, it pushes Tennessee up my list because we have a great relationship. We talk all the time. That is my guy."

Lewis is also excited to get the chance to play for Jeremy Pruitt, as he said, "I am very excited because he focuses on LB's and defense, so that means I'll get some attention from the head coach.

It only took one visit for Lewis to known Tennessee was the right school for him, he said of the Vols campus, "I think the campus stood out to me the most and the stadium. It is very beautiful, like very beautiful, and it looks like a quiet place where I can focus at."

So, what kind of impact does Lewis expect to make on Rocky Top? He said, "I am going to make the greatest impact in UT history."

Lewis is rated as the 10th overall prospect in the nation, 1st outside linebacker, and the 2nd prospect from the state of Florida, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.

Lewis' commitment gives Tennessee's 2021 class its 15th verbal pledge, and it will move the Vols up to 4th in the team rankings on 247 Sports. Lewis's rating is based off of his Sophomore and Junior campaign where he totaled 207 tackles, 50 tackles for losses, 24 sacks, and 4 interceptions. Lewis is an Under Armour All-American Selection.

Featured Image via Josh Nee- Turn Me Up Designs