Live Updates: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Tennessee (7-5) vs. Indiana (8-4)

It’s that time of the week for the final time of the 2019-20 college football season.

Looking to finish the season off with a sixth consecutive win, Tennessee (7-5, 5-3 SEC) will take on Indiana (8-4, 5-4 Big 10) in the 75th edition of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville.

Captains

Tennessee - Daniel Bituli, Darrell Taylor, Marquez Callaway, Nigel Warrior

First Quarter

11:13 - Peyton Ramsey’s pass is INTERCEPTED by Shawn Shamburger at the Tennessee 47-yard line.

1:49 - Jarrett Guarantano finds Marquez Callaway for a first down at the Indiana 13-yard line.

END FIRST: Tennessee 0, Indiana 0

Second Quarter

14:49 - Brent Cimaglia’s 23-yard field goal attempt is GOOD.

Tennessee 3, Indiana 0

12:15 - Shamburger sacks Ramsey for a loss of 10 on third down. Hoosiers will punt.

11:35 - Haydon Whitehead punts 44 yards to the Tennessee 34-yard line.

9:49 - Ty Chandler picks up a first down at the Indiana 40-yard line.

6:48 - Jarrett Guarantano finds Chandler at the Indiana 13-yard line for a first down.

5:30 - Timeout, Tennessee.

5:21 - Brent Cimaglia’s 32-yard field goal attempt is GOOD.

Tennessee 6, Indiana 0

3:44 - Matthew Butler sacks Ramsey for a 3-yard loss on third down. Whitehead punts 40 yards tot the Tennessee 47.