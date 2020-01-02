VolMaven
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Live Updates: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Tennessee (7-5) vs. Indiana (8-4)

Cory Sanning

It’s that time of the week for the final time of the 2019-20 college football season.

Looking to finish the season off with a sixth consecutive win, Tennessee (7-5, 5-3 SEC) will take on Indiana (8-4, 5-4 Big 10) in the 75th edition of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville. 

Join us as we live-blog and discuss IU vs. UT here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation - it's easy - by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the Vol Maven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and in either scenario, it's completely free of charge. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the Vol Maven community.

Captains

Tennessee - Daniel Bituli, Darrell Taylor, Marquez Callaway, Nigel Warrior

First Quarter 

11:13 - Peyton Ramsey’s pass is INTERCEPTED by Shawn Shamburger at the Tennessee 47-yard line. 

1:49 - Jarrett Guarantano finds Marquez Callaway for a first down at the Indiana 13-yard line. 

END FIRST: Tennessee 0, Indiana 0

Second Quarter

14:49 - Brent Cimaglia’s 23-yard field goal attempt is GOOD.

Tennessee 3, Indiana 0

12:15 - Shamburger sacks Ramsey for a loss of 10 on third down. Hoosiers will punt. 

11:35 - Haydon Whitehead punts 44 yards to the Tennessee 34-yard line. 

9:49 - Ty Chandler picks up a first down at the Indiana 40-yard line. 

6:48 - Jarrett Guarantano finds Chandler at the Indiana 13-yard line for a first down. 

5:30 - Timeout, Tennessee. 

5:21 - Brent Cimaglia’s 32-yard field goal attempt is GOOD. 

Tennessee 6, Indiana 0

3:44 - Matthew Butler sacks Ramsey for a 3-yard loss on third down. Whitehead punts 40 yards tot the Tennessee 47.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vescovi Participates in First Practice Session with Vols

Cory Sanning

International prospect and midseason addition Santiago Vescovi participated in his first practice session with Tennessee on Monday.

WATCH: Sights and Sounds from Tennessee Practice

Cory Sanning

The Vols got back to work on Monday ahead of their matchup with LSU on Saturday.

‘I Trust These Guys’: Barnes Instills Confidence in Vols Ahead of Conference Play

Cory Sanning

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes was not satisfied with his team's performance against Wisconsin, but he is confident that the Vols can get back on track.

WATCH: Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes Addresses the Media (FULL)

Cory Sanning

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Monday as the Vols prepare to kickoff SEC play against LSU on Saturday.

Sanning: Turner’s Absence Had Everything To Do With Tennessee’s Struggles

Cory Sanning

Tennessee Volunteers coach Rick Barnes may think that Lamonte Turner’s absence had no effect on UT’s offense on Saturday, but was he right?

Vols Struggle in Turner’s Absence, Fall to Wisconsin 68-48

Cory Sanning

Tennessee struggled in the absence of its leader on Saturday, shooting just 35 percent from the field in a blowout home loss to Wisconsin.

VIDEO: Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes Postgame vs. Wisconsin (FULL)

Cory Sanning

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes met with the media following UT's 68-48 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday. View his comments in full.

VIDEO: Guard Jalen Johnson Postgame vs. Wisconsin (FULL)

Cory Sanning

Tennessee junior guard Jalen Johnson met with reporters following the Vols' 68-48 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday. View his comments in full.

Live Updates: Wisconsin (6-5) at Tennessee (8-3)

Cory Sanning

Follow along with live updates and join the discussion as Tennessee hosts Wisconsin in its non-conference finale.

Gator Bowl Result Will Play a Big Role in Shaping Pruitt’s Narrative

Cory Sanning

Tennessee will have a chance to add to its postseason legacy in Jacksonville, the first opportunity of Jeremy Pruitt’s head-coaching career.