LIVE UPDATES: No. 16 Tennessee at South Carolina

Jake Nichols

PREGAME NOTES:

The September 29 opener is the latest on the calendar for Tennessee since opening the 1962 season on September 29 against Auburn. It's also the first time UT will begin a season against an SEC team since facing Georgia on Sept. 3, 1988, according to the UT media relations staff.

Tonight, Tennessee will look to continue its trend from the end of the 2019 season. The Vols capped the year with a six-game win streak and a win over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

In its South Carolina series, Tennessee leads 26-10-2 but snapped a three-game losing skid against the Gamecocks last year in Knoxville with a 41-21 win. 

The Vols are also 0-2 in their last two trips to Columbia. Tennessee’s last win at a Williams-Brice came in 2014, with a 45-42 win in overtime.

Prior to kickoff for the 2020 matchup, Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton revealed he will be sidelined due to “health issues.” 

Defensive back Shawn Shamburger will also be out tonight for academic reasons. 

Safety Jaylen McCollough has also been “shaken up” according to the Vol Network, removing him from the starting lineup.

IN-GAME UPDATES:

Offensive line starters for Tennessee: Jahmir Johnson, Trey Smith, Brandon Kennedy, Jerome Carvin, Darnell Wright

