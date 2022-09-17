Skip to main content

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: Akron @ No. 15 Tennessee

  Author:
  Publish date:

The Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) are set to host the Akron Zips (1-1) in Neyland Stadium for their Week 3 matchup. 

Pregame Notes: 

-Juwan Mitchell is IN for the Vols after missing the first two games of the season for undisclosed reasons. 

-Defensive backs Dee Williams and Warren Burrell are OUT for the Vols. Burrell was injured in OT last week against Pitt and Williams is yet to make his Tennessee debut.

-LT Jeremiah Crawford is OUT for the Vols as well for undisclosed reasons. Gerald Mincey played every snap at LT last week for UT. 

-Josh Heupel's final press conference leading up to the Akron game is in the video above. 

The game is not being televised, as SECN+ and ESPN+ have the stream. A live update thread of the game in a sold out Neyland Stadium is below.  

LIVE UPDATE THREAD

Q1: 

The Vols win the toss and will receive. 

UT Drive 1: Drive starts at the 30. A pair of Jabari Small carries get UT to approximately midfield. Small was injured on his second carry and walked off to the injury tent. Looks like a shoulder. 

Q2: 

Q3: 

Q4: 

FINAL: 

