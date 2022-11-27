Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 10 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

A live update thread of No. 10 Tennessee's final regular season contest against Vanderbilt can be found below.

Pregame Notes

The Vols (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will be looking to finish out the regular season strong, but they'll have to do so without starting quarterback Hendon Hooker and many others. Below is the full list of Vols who are inactive against the Commodores.

DB Brandon Turnage

QB Hendon Hooker

DB De'Shawn Rucker

DB Doneiko Slaughter

S Trevon Flowers

OL Gerald Mincey

WR Cedric Tillman

Additional pregame notes:

-Vanderbilt becomes bowl eligible with a win

-This will be the first start for QB Joe Milton III of the season, first since Week 2, 2021 against Pitt

-With a win, this season will be first 10-win season for the Volunteers since 2007, when they went to the SEC Championship.

1Q:

Drive 1:

Tennessee gets the ball on offense first. Joe Milton III hits Jalin Hyatt for a huge gain down the left sideline. First and goal from the 3-yard line for UT.

Jabari Small punches it in for six. Touchdown Tennessee. 55 seconds.

UT 7, VU 0 // 14:05/1Q

Drive 2:

Vandy gets a first down on their first set of downs. Big run by Ray Davis gives the 'Dores First and 10 at the 50.

Another first down run by Vandy comes from Patrick Smith. Vanderbilt at Tennessee's 40. Fumbled snap by Mike Wright leads to a big loss on first down back to their own 47. Byron Young had the tackle.

Mike Wright throws it incomplete on 3rd and 22. Commodores will punt.

UT 7, Vandy 0 // 8:57/1Q

Drive 3:

Milton to Hyatt for a first down to jumpstart the drive.

Vols can't convert 3rd and 9 from their own 33, as Milton can't connect with Squirrel White.

UT 7, Vandy 0 // 7:48/1Q

Drive 4:

Vols called for neutral zone infraction on 2nd and 9, giving Vandy a 2nd and 4.

Wesley Walker blows up a jet sweep for a loss of seven. Huge play by the first-year Vol.

Jeremy Banks nearly picks off Wright's pass on 3rd down. Does will punt.

UT 7, VU 0 // 5:55/1Q

Drive 5:

Jaylen Wright busts a nice run to the 44-yard line for a first down.

Penalty gives Vols a new set of downs across the 50.

Milton misses a wide open Squirrel White in the end zone. Would've been an easy touchdown.

White stopped short of the line to gain on 3rd and 8. Vols will go for it on 4th and 5.

Milton hits a wide open Ramel Keyton across the middle for a first down. Vols inside the 10.

Fant stuffed on a rush on 3rd and goal from the 4.

Fant then gets in a play later on the fourth and goal rush. Touchdown Tennessee.

UT 14, VU 0 // 1:57/1Q

Drive 6:

Solid return sets Vanderbilt up at their own 36.

END OF ONE: Vols 14, VU 0

2Q:

Vandy across midfield after a Mike Wright scramble.

Vols called for defensive delay of game to give the Dores a new set of downs. Vandy inside the 25 after a Jayden McGowan run.

Roman Harrison tackles Wright behind the line for a sack on third down. Good hustle by No. 30

Vandy misses the field goal. Joseph Bulovas was the kicker.

UT 14, Vandy 0 // 10:48/2Q

Drive 7:

Screen pass to Hyatt followed boy a Jaylen Wright run for a first down.

Milton can't connect with Squirrel White on 3rd and 5. Vols will punt.

UT 14, Vandy 0 // 9:17/2Q

Drive 8:

Commodores go three-and-out as Wright cannot find his man on 3rd and 10. Good coverage by McDonald.

UT 14, VU 0 // 8:27/2Q

Drive 9:

Dee Williams returns the punt 73 yards for a touchdown.

Vols 21, VU 0 // 8:09/2Q

Drive 10:

Aaron Beasley breaks up a pass on a great second down play. Vandy process to go three-and-out.

Vols 21, Vanderbilt 0 // 6:31/2Q

Drive 11:

Vols start at their own 49. DPI call on Vandy gives UT a first and 10 at the VU 36.

Tennessee's drive comes to an end after Jabari Small can't convert on a 4th and 1 rush.

Vols 21, VU 0 // 5:22/2Q

Drive 12:

Mike Wright gives Vandy a first down near midfield with his legs.

Another first down run for Vandy gives the Dores first and 10 at the UT 43.

Mike Wright keeps it for a solid gain and Vandy is in field goal range.

Tamarion McDonald makes a great tackle on 2nd down to bring up 3rd and long, then the Dores are called for a false start to bring up 3rd and 18 from the UT 40-yard-line. Josh Heupel calls a timeout ahead of the play.

UT 21, Vanderbilt 3

Drive 13:

3Q:

4Q: