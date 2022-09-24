Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 20 Florida @ No. 11 Tennessee

Tennessee Football is set to host the Florida Gators inside a sold out Neyland Stadium for their Week 4 contest.

The Vols enter the game 3-0 for the first time since 2016, aiming to knock off the Gators for the first time since that year.

Key pre-game info for the Top-20 showdown in Knoxville:

Florida's Ventrell Miller IN

Tennessee's Dylan Sampson, Cedric Tillman and Warren Burrell OUT. Ramel Keyton is starting in Tillman's spot.

Not only is the stadium sold out, it is checkered.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the contest.

Q1

UF First Drive:

Florida wins the toss and elects to receive. Great special teams tackle from Tennessee and Florida will start at their own 16.

First down Florida on a slant for the first offensive play. Under duress on second down, Richardson throws it incomplete. Richardson scrambles on 3rd and long for a good gain then gets the 4th and 1 conversion with a QB sneak. 13:04/1Q

Richardson runs for a first down on 2nd and 7 to move the chains. Ball at the 50.

First down throw from Richardson to Xzavier Henderson. Well in Tennessee territory is the Gators.

Gators face a 3rd and 9 and opt to run. Two yards short and Richardson keeps it on 4th and 2 and is STUFFED. Vols take over. 9:49/1Q 0-0

UT First Drive:

Hendon Hooker runs for a big first down for 18 yards on 2nd and 11. Hooker to Hyatt on next play for 21 yards.

Vols move the ball inside the 25 quickly, then Princeton Fant fumbles at the Florida 12-yard line. Gators ball. Bad mistake from Fant to end a promising opening drive for the Vols offense.

0-0 7:56/1Q

UF 2nd Drive:

First down to Xzavier Henderson to move Florida to their own 30-yard line. Ricky Pearsall then hauls in a big catch to move Florida across the 50. Trevor Etienne rumbles for a first down and UF has the ball at the UT 35. 5:23/1Q

Decibel meter well over 100 as Florida lines up for 3rd and long from the 34. Throw on 3rd and 9 is incomplete.

Adam Mihalek misses a 51-yard field goal and we're still scoreless.

0-0 4:35/1Q

UT 3rd Drive:

Q2

Q3

Q4

