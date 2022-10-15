Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 3 Alabama @ No. 6 Tennessee

A live game thread of Tennessee vs. Alabama live from Neyland Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET can be seen below. CBS has the broadcast.

Pregame:

Tennessee's S Jaylen McCollough, WR Cedric Tillman and LB Pack Garland are OUT.

Alabama's QB Bryce Young is expected to play.

Tennessee will wear orange tops and white bottoms while Alabama will wear white tops with crimson bottoms.

Quarter 1:

Drive One:

Tennessee defers and Alabama will receive kickoff. Illegal block in the back call on the return for Alabama. They'll start at the eight-yard line. Screen pass goes nowhere on first down.

Flat to Cameron Latu on 2nd and 10 gets the first down. First and second down runs for Jahmyr Gibbs both go for no gain. Incomplete pass on 3rd down for Latu. Bama will punt.

12:28/1Q

Drive Two:

1st down completion to Bru McCoy for an 11-yard gain. Hendon Hooker scrambles on the next play for a 20-yard gain.

Two plays later Hooker finds Jacob Warren for a 12-yard gain to the 8-yard line. Jabari Small runs for seven yards to the one before punching it in on the next play from one yard out.

Touchdown call goes under review. Call stands.

7-0 UT. 10:18/1Q

Drive Three:

Alabama starts at the 29-yard-line. Short gain for Gibbs on first down. Jeremy Banks nearly sacked Bryce Young, results in an incompletion.

Young finds an open Ja'Corey Brooks for a big gain to the Tennessee 40.

Holding call backs up Bama to the 50 before Young finds Bond for a big gain.

Jahmyr Gibbs gallops in from eight yards out a few plays later.

UT 7, Alabama 7 // 7:59/1Q

Drive Four:

Vols to start at their own 25 after a touchback. Hooker avoids a sack on first down but under throws Jalin Hyatt down the sideline.

Hendon Hooker QB Power does very little on second down. Incompletion to Ramel Keyton on third doesn't matter as Terrion Arnold is called for DPI. Ball at UT 42, first down.

Hooker finds Jalin Hyatt wide open downfield for a 36-yard score. Hooker threw a dime.

UT 14, Alabama 7 6:43/1Q

Drive Five:

Alabama called for holding on the return and the Tide will start at their own 14-yard-line.

Holding pushes Alabama back to the 7. False start gives them 1st and 20 at the four. Bama up to six penalties. Bad drop by Holden on first down. Young can't corral the snap on second down and throws it incomplete. Delay of game gives Alabama 3rd and 22 and Bryce Young throws it incomplete under pressure.

UT 14, Bama 7 5:06/1Q

Drive Six:

Tennessee finds the end zone in just a few plays with a 11 yard score to Jalin Hyatt on the cross. Beautfiul fake by Hooker to sell the defender.

UT 21, Bama 7 // 3:59/1Q

Drive Seven:

Alabama starts at their own 25. Penalty on Tennessee gives them a first down. Jahmyr Gibbs rumbles for a nine-yard gain to the 46.

Young finds Gibbs for 17 yards and a first down in Tennessee territory. They'll review it. Call overturned.

Young to Latu gives Alabama a first down inside the 35. Gibbs later shoots out of a cannon to give the Tide first and goal.

END OF ONE: Tennessee 21, Alabama 7

Alabama can't convert third and goal and Reichard nails a field goal.

UT 21, Bama 10

Drive Eight:

Tennessee goes three-and-out for the first time on the day.

UT 21, Alabama 7 // 13:08/2Q

Drive Nine:

After the returner let the ball bounce, another Alabama special teamer nonchalantly touches the ball, gets shoved over and Vols recover.

Drive Ten:

Hooker finds Ramel Keyton to get Tennessee inside the 10. Princeton Fant then gets a fullback carry from two yards out and scores.

UT 28, Alabama 10

Drive Eleven:

Poor return gives Alabama the ball at their own 15 to start.

McClellan gets the ball in space for a big reception to the Bama 40.

Alabama moves the ball downfield wall, a great catch by Cameron Latu gives Bama first and 10 from the UT 13.

Alabama ultimately scores with a Bryce Young pass to Ja'Corey Brooks on the rollout.

Bama cuts UT's lead to 11.

Tennessee 28, Alabama 17

Drive Twelve: