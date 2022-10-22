Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 3 Tennessee vs. UT Martin

A live update thread of No. 3 Tennessee's Week 8 matchup against UT Martin is below. Tennessee is favored by 38 points over the Skyhawks in the home homecoming matchup.

Pregame news:

Inactives: CBs Kamal Hadden, Christian Charles, Warren Burrell

WR Cedric Tillman, LBs Juwan Mitchell, Kwauze Garland, S Jaylen McCollough, LT Gerald Mincey

First Quarter:

DRIVE ONE:

Martin receives the opening kickoff and will begin their first rive on the 25-yard-line.

Martin can't convert on third-and-three and will punt. Three and out.

UTK 0, UTM 0 14:06/1Q

Drive TWO:

Vols commit a holding penalty on the return and will start the drive on their own 26-yard-line.

Hendon Hooker to Jalin Hyatt for a huge gain to the UTM 25. 44-yard-gain.

Vols ultimately get in the red zone and Jabari Small punches it in from two yards out.

Vols 7, Skyhawks 0 11:44/1Q

Drive Three:

UT Martin gets their first first down of the game, as Martin QB Dresser Winn is having success completing short passes. Skyhawks with 1st and 10 at the 50.

Big play from Dresser Winn to Colton Sewell to give UTM a first and goal at the 9.

Winn throws an incompletion on third and goal, but a facemark penalty gives the Skyhawks a new set of downs inside the 5. Brandon Turnage was injured on the play after colliding with the back wall hard.

Zoe Roberts scores a touchdown on the end around.

UTK 7, UTM 7 9:05/1Q

Drive Four:

Good return by Slaughter gives the Vols first and 10 at their own 44 to start the drive.

Vols get across midfield with plays from Jabari Small and Jalin Hyatt. False start backs up the Vols on 1st and 10.

Big play from Hendon Hooker to Ramel Keyton and the Vols have first and goal from the one-yard-line. 38-yard play.

Princeton Fant ultimately punches it in from a yard out on a handoff.

Vols 14, UTM 7 // 5:59/1Q

Drive Five:

UTM starting on their own 25 yard line.

Big play from Winn to Colton Dowell to get UTM at midfield.

Skyhawks cross the 50 with another completion. Vols depleted secondary clearly affecting this game as Winn is having a lot of success through the air.

Vols run defense comes up big on first and second down. UTM facing third and long at the Tennessee 28-yard-line.

Just as the Skyhawks approach the red zone, William Wright picks off Dresser Winn. Big play for the UT defense.

14-7 Vols 3:31/1Q

Drive Six:

Vols start the possession at their own 23.

Nice completion to Hunter Salmon for 17 yards has the Vols approaching the 50.

Second Quarter:

Third Quarter:

Fourth Quarter: