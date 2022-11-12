Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 5 Tennessee vs. Missouri

The fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers Football (8-1, 4-1 SEC) team is set to square off against SEC East foe Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) inside Neyland Stadium at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. CBS has the broadcast. Saturday serves as the final home game of the season for Tennessee, meaning the seniors who choose to partake will go through Senior Day festivities beginning 20 minutes prior to kickoff.

The Vols are looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season last Saturday at the hands of current No. 1 Georgia.

Tennessee enters the game with all starters healthy and ready to go for the second consecutive week. Also for the second consecutive week, UT will be playing in poor conditions, as it is a rainy day in Knoxville.

The Vols played in the rain last week against Georgia, and it seemed to hurt Hendon Hooker's production, and Jaylen Wright coughed up the football one time that can only be contributed to the wet conditions.

Last year in this matchup, the Vols annihilated Missouri in Columbia 62-24, as everyone got to witness what the Josh Heupel offense was capable of.

A live update thread of Tennessee's tenth game of the season is below.

Pregame Notes:

The Vols have no one of significance inactive for the Missouri game outside of Warren Burrell, Len'Neth Whitehead and Tayven Jackson, all of which are out for the season.

Cedric Tillman added to injury report as a late scratch for undisclosed reasons.

Vols who took part in Senior Day activities:

(in alphabetical order, BOLD denotes starters)

LB Jeremy Banks

WR Michael Bittner

P Paxton Brooks

DE LaTrell Bumphus

OL Jerome Carvin

DB Romello Edwards

TE Princeton Fant

DB Trevon Flowers

WR Grant Frerking

QB Hendon Hooker

LB Nick Humphrey

DB Cheyenne Labruzza

PK Chase McGrath

LB Solon Page III

LB West Shuler

DL Maurese Smith

WR Cedric Tillman

TE Jacob Warren

PK Toby Wilson

OL Darnell Wright

DE Byron Young

Quarter 1:

Missouri wins the toss and elects to receive. Paxton Brooks will kickoff to Missouri.

First Drive:

Missouri goes three-and-out. Great defense from Tennessee.

Second Drive:

Hendon Hooker starts off the drive with a bang as he finds Bru McCoy for a big gain down the sideline. Great job by McCoy to track the ball.

Hooker scrambles to get the Vols in the red zone, then Jabari Small runs it in from 10 yards out on a speedy burst for six.

Vols 7, Missouri 0

Third Drive:

Another three-and-out for the Tigers. Brady Cook stopped at the line of scrimmage attempting to scramble on 3rd and 5. Nice tackle by Tyler Baron.

Brilliant start from Tennessee's defense as a whole.

Vols 7, Missouri 0

