Live Updates: Vanderbilt (3-8) at Tennessee (6-5)

Hosting Vanderbilt in its regular season finale, Tennessee will be looking to add to its resume as the Vols prepare to participate in the postseason for the first time in three years.

Coming in as double-digit favorites, UT is facing the country's 123rd-ranked offense and 101st-ranked defense. On a day highlighted by senior day festivities, Tennessee fans could be in for some on-the-field fireworks,

Injuries/Depth Chart Updates

There are no roster updates to provide at this time.

Captains

Tennessee - Daniel Bituli, Darrell Taylor, Marquez Callaway, Jauan Jennings

Vanderbilt - Justice Shelton-Mosley, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Andre Mintz, Drew Birchmeier

First Quarter

Vanderbilt wins the toss and elects to defer

14:30 - Jarrett Guarantano's pass is INTERCEPTED by Jaylen Mahoney. Vanderbilt takes over at the Tennessee 31-yard line.

12:38 - Keyon Brooks comes up short on third down. Ryley Guay's 41-yard field goal attempt is GOOD.

Vanderbilt 3, Tennessee 0

11:49 - Guarantano's pass intended for Jauan Jennings is incomplete. Paxton Brooks punts 48 yards to the Vanderbilt 25-yard line.

9:28 - Riley Neal's pass comes up short of first down yardage. Holding penalty is declined. Harrison Smith punts 46 yards to the Tennessee 24-yard line.

9:12 - Guarantano's pass intended for Eric Gray falls incomplete. He is now 0-of-7 in the first period. Brooks punts 38 yards to the Vanderbilt 38-yard line. Penalty on Kivon Bennett moves the ball to the Tennessee 47-yard line.