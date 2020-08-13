Volunteer Country
LOOK: First glimpse of former Tennessee WR Marquez Callaway in New Orleans Saints uniform

Volunteer Country Staff

Marquez Callaway did not hear his name called in the 2020 NFL, however, he was quickly picked up by the New Orleans Saints as a priority undrafted free agent. 

Following being picked up by the Saints, Callaway said in a video press conference, "My agent and I had a discussion about all the teams and the Saints were the best fit. I was waiting and listening  but you know things happen and you know, just because I got to take this route  doesn’t mean that this the end of the road. I just have to go out and work a little extra and harder to make the team."

Callaway joins former teammate Alvin Kamara in New Orleans as another potential chess-piece for Sean Payton's offense. He made his first appearance in a Saints uniform on Wednesday. 

Callaway still has a long way to go to make the Saints roster, but the potential is there according to Saints News Network's NFL Draft Expert, Mike Detillier. Detillier said of Callaway following the draft, "Callaway has excellent leaping and timing skills with the ball in flight. He displays superior athletic skills as he goes over the top of a defender to make the catch in play. Marquez has a wide wingspan and can make plays outside of his body zone. He runs with the ball very well after the catch and he is elusive in the open field. The wide receiver has exceptionally excellent field vision and can see open spots.”

Callaway's ability as a specialist in the return game should bolster his chances to make the roster, as well. 

