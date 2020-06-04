Watch: ESPN's Ryan McGee Honors Johnny Majors with Touching Tribute Video

Volunteer Country
Yesterday, the news of the death of Johnny Majors sent shockwaves through the Big Orange Faithful, and many people expressed their condolences over social media in their own way. Today, SEC Network released a tribute video from Ryan Mcgee on Majors. You can view the video below.

McGee said on Majors, " to so many in Ames, Iowa, Pittsburgh, and most of all Knoxville, Tennessee, Johnny Majors has been and will always be simply, Coach. Even now, after his death at the age of 85. When Majors arrived on campus in 1953 as a freshman tailback, General Robert Neyland was no longer the head coach, but he was still there on the  every day. The living legend. After Majors was forced out at Tennessee in 1992, the Vols finally won their first national title since Neyland's days at the helm. But, the man who oversaw the program in between, to a host of Volunteers, he is still the biggest name in Tennessee football history. The all-American, Heisman trophy runner-up, and college football Hall of Famer who coached lowly Iowa State to its first two bowl games and a top 25 ranking, who went on to win a national title at Pitt, coaching a Heisman winner in Tony Dorsett."

McGee concluded with, "He once said, he loved college football so much it hurt, and he continued to love his alma mater even after it hurt him so badly. Johnny Majors is gone, but to so many, from Iowa to Pennsylvania, to Tennessee, his legacy as simply coach Majors. That will never die."

Matthew Ray