Watch: Peyton Manning accepts COVID-19 All In Challenge and Challenges Jeremy Pruitt

Matthew Ray

Peyton Manning is back on Social Media with more news today, as he has accepted the COVID-19 All In Challenge. The challenge is designed with the purpose of raising money for families and frontline worked in need due to this pandemic. The goal is $100,000,000. Manning accepted the challenge by offering golf and a meal in the winner’s hometown, and he challenged some people of his own. Watch below: 

The Challenge was started by Fanatics Owner Michael Rubin last week, to learn more about the event click here.

