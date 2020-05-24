Watch: Peyton Manning's Hilarious Comments on Wearing Georgia Red and Black

Peyton Manning is sporting a nice pink polo for his round of golf during 'The Match', but he shares his hilarious thoughts on not matching his partner for the match.

During the broadcast, Manning commented on Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson matching for the outing, and then he weighed in on why he could not match his partner, Tiger Woods, in his renowned victory red and black pairing. It all comes down to not being caught in Georgia Bulldog colors for Manning.

You can watch the video below courtesy of Marc Weiszer on Twitter,

"I am not gonna let Kirby Smart get a picture of me in Red and Black for their social media accounts," Manning said.

Manning never lost to the Bulldogs during his career.