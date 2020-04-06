Volunteer Country
Part 4: Peyton Manning Discusses Monotony & Importance of Little Things During Vols Virtual QB Meeting

Matthew Ray

This is part 4 of Peyton Manning’s talk with Tennessee’s quarterbacks during a recent virtual meeting. In this session, Manning discusses the importance of detail to little things in overcome monotony. 

You can see the full video below from Tennessee Football’s twitter page. 

It is safe to say that Peyton knows a thing or two about this topic. As a young quarterback learning the importance of this early in a career could define a large portion of the rest of your career. 

