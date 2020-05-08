Volunteer Country
Watch: Peyton Manning's Hilarious Trash Talk to Tom Brady Ahead of Charity Golf Match

Matthew Ray

Later this Month, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady will go head to head once again, bu this time it will be on a different playing field. 

Brady and Manning will partner with golf icons, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, to play a charity golf match with the proceeds going to COVID-19 relief.

The grouping has already promised a 10 million dollar donation with more to come through additional fund raising, but before the event got started, they all joined TNT's Ernie Johnson to preview the match, and Peyton Manning had several hilarious takes on Tom Brady. You can watch that below. 

The event will be played on May 24th at 2 PM and will air on multiple streaming platforms. 

In a press release, Turner Sports had this to say, " the competition will feature Woods and Manning vs. Mickelson and Brady, facing off in a Best Ball format on the front nine and a Modified Alternate Shot format on the back nine. The unique combination of formats is aimed to provide an entertaining mix of strategy, team collaboration and consequence to nearly every shot. As part of the competitive play, there will also be a set of on-course challenges to raise additional charitable funds.

Live coverage airing on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN will feature unprecedented access with all players having open mics throughout the entire competition, including the capability to communicate directly with other golfers and the broadcast commentators. More information on the live production, including the commentator team, will be announced leading up to the event. In addition to live televised coverage, social and digital content prior to the event will be available through Bleacher Report and House of Highlights.

featured image via CLNS Media 

