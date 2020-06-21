Watch: Brian Maurer Shares His Unique Recruiting Process with Youth QB's at The Gunslinger Challenge

When Brian Maurer left the prep ranks and headed to the college football world, he had over 20 offers in hand. He ended up at Tennessee, but it was a long road to get there.

The Gunslinger Challenge, an annual event, hosted by Knoxville area QB Guru, Tony Colston, took place this weekend, and Maurer served as one of the guest speakers, to young quarterbacks from across the country.

Maurer talked to the talented youth group about the recruiting process, and in the video posted from Kyle Rowley's Facebook, Maurer said, "the recruiting process is really challenging. I tried to commit to four different schools before I came to Tennessee."

He continued, "sophomore year, I decided I was going to go to West Virginia. That didn't work out. Went on a visit there, came back, and they were like sorry, we are not taking any commitments right now. Tried to commit Ohio State. Didn't work out. 5 minutes before me, they had another kid commit. Tried to commit to Florida. They said they didn't have any spots left. This was all before my Junior Year."

He would go on to say, " I would just take your time in the recruiting process, and go on as many visits as you can. If you can, do it. If you can't, it is okay. Stay in communication with the coaches. You have to understand the recruiting process. There are dead periods and times when coaches cannot contact you. They have to go through your high school coach. Especially, if you are freshman or sophomore going into Junior year, they still cannot contact you. I know a lot of y'all get frustrated and think I need to transfer because I am not getting recognition and not, but I did not realize that until going into my Junior year of high school. They cannot contact you at all. If you go to a camp, they can say, hi, what's up to you, but they cannot much other than that because there is limits to the recruiting stuff."

Maurer signed with Tennessee during the early signing period in the 2019 recruiting cycle, after committing to the Vols in June of 2018. He saw action in multiple games last season, and he will look to factor into the quarterback battle this fall.