Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Tennessee Makes the Cut for the Nation's Number Two Prospect in 2021

Matthew Ray

Tennessee has continued to recruit elite offensive tackle Amarius Mims, and today, the nation's number two prospect cut his top list of schools to 10. The Vols once again made the cut, and they will be able to extend this recruit on into the Spring months. 

As you can see from the video, the Vols face stiff competition, but they have an immediate need to fill at tackle in this class, and Mims is open to the recruiting pitch. It will take more than that to win the battle, as he projects as a player who can play immediately regardless of where he chooses. 

Mims is rated as the 2nd overall prospect in 2021, 1st offensive tackle, and 1st overall prospect from the state of Georgia, according to Rivals.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Get to Know Tennessee's 2020 Signees: Two-Sport Star Reginald Perry

A look at 2020 Tennessee signee Reginald Perry off-the field and court.

Matthew Ray

Coach's Corner: Can Weinke Navigate Tennessee's Crowded QB Room Successfully in 2020?

A look at Chris Weinke's 2020 Quarterback Room and the challenges that face him.

Matthew Ray

Breaking: In-State Receiver Merrill Talks Decision to Commit to Tennessee

Walker Merrill talks about his decision to commit to Tennessee's 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew Ray

Elite Peach State Receiver 'feels like top priority' for Vols, breaks down recruitment

Julian Nixon talks about his overall recruitment, interest in Tennessee, and decision timeline

Matthew Ray

Bailey and Hyatt start to build chemistry during private workout

Harrison Bailey and Jalin Hyatt workout together during break

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Vols Getting All-Around Receiver in Brentwood's Walker Merrill

Walker Merrill chooses Tennessee over Duke, Wake Forest, Ole Miss, and Others

Brandon Martin

Instant Reaction: Why Walker Merrill is a Key Piece to Tennessee's 2021 Class

Matt Ray and Brandon Martin breakdown what Walker Merrill brings to Tennessee's 2021 recruiting class

Brandon Martin

Four-Star, In-State RB Growing Relationship with Vols, details recruitment

Tennessee is in on 2022 RB Jordan James. He breaks down his recruitment here.

Matthew Ray

Vols Add Late Addition to 2020 Class in Edge Rusher Gaddy

Tennessee has added an interesting prospect from the 2020 class to their ranks

Brandon Martin

North Carolina Speedster Details Commitment to Tennessee

Jaylen Wright breaks down his decision to commitment to Tennessee

Matthew Ray