Tennessee Makes the Cut for the Nation's Number Two Prospect in 2021

Tennessee has continued to recruit elite offensive tackle Amarius Mims, and today, the nation's number two prospect cut his top list of schools to 10. The Vols once again made the cut, and they will be able to extend this recruit on into the Spring months.

As you can see from the video, the Vols face stiff competition, but they have an immediate need to fill at tackle in this class, and Mims is open to the recruiting pitch. It will take more than that to win the battle, as he projects as a player who can play immediately regardless of where he chooses.

Mims is rated as the 2nd overall prospect in 2021, 1st offensive tackle, and 1st overall prospect from the state of Georgia, according to Rivals.com