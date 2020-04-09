Vol Signee Morven Joseph Ready to 'Give My All for Tennessee'

Morven Joseph was a key addition to Tennessee's 2020 class during the December early signing period. Tennessee honed in on Joseph with Jeremy Pruitt leading a lot of the charge. The 6'2, 220lbs edge rusher from Lake Gibson (FL) sky rocketed in the national recruiting rankings after a season where he totaled over 100 tackles and double-digit sacks. Joseph picked the Vols over the home-state Gators and Seminoles. Get to know future Vol in this Q & A.

Question- What is your favorite food?

Morven's answer- My favorite food is chicken.

Question- What is your favorite video game?

Morven's answers- My favorite game would be fortnite.

Question- Who is your sports role model?

Morven's answer- Von Miller

Question- What is your favorite movie?

Morven's answer- Containment is my favorite movie. You should definitely watch that.

Question- What is your favorite weight room lift?

Morven's answer- I like to work my upper body, to be honest. That's my favorite.

Question- What is something people should know about you on or off the field?

Morven Joseph- On the field people should know I will give my all for Tennessee. I am coming in to play. This is just business for me.