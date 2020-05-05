NFL Expert Has High Praise For Marquez Callaway

A lot of people were surprised when Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway did not hear his name called during the 2020 NFL Draft. You can add Jim Nagy, the Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, to the list.

Nagy took to twitter earlier today to share his thoughts on the New Orleans Saints draft picks, and he chose to include Callaway in his break down.

Nagy, an 18-year NFL Scout, and 4-time Super Bowl Winner, had this to say on Callaway, "Saints UDFA @Vol_Football WR Marquez Callaway was a player that our Senior Bowl scouting staff felt would get drafted. He has the size, speed, return ability, and overall upside to legitimately challenge for a roster spot."

Callaway chose not to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl, as he opted for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Callaway caught 92 passes for 1646 yards and 13 touchdowns during his career at Tennessee. His ability to take the top off of defenses and win one-on-one battles made the talented receiver a fan favorite early in his career.

One of the biggest knocks for Callaway has been a lack of consistency coupled with concerns to his route tree. His ability as a return man and deep-ball threat help his chances to make the roster for the air-raid Saints, and should he improve his route tree over the course of his career, he should find plenty of playing time on the field.