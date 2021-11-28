Nichols: Celebrate, Tennessee, Because Josh Heupel’s Vols Are Just Getting Started

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Let's be honest here. This game was never really in question.

Not when Hendon Hooker almost threw an interception on 3rd-and-13, not when Tennessee's typically hot-starting offense mustered just 51 yards in the first quarter, not when Vanderbilt receiver Will Sheppard hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass to end the first half, and not even when the Commodores pulled within 17 in the second half.

Despite those bizarre inconsistencies from UT, at no point on Saturday did anyone inside Neyland Stadium remotely consider this Vanderbilt team worthy of upsetting a Tennessee squad that's been trending upward through most of this season.

Why? Because this UT team is so focused, so dialed-in every week, that there is no question whether the Vols will rise to the challenge against teams Tennessee is supposed to handle.

Such was the case last week against South Alabama, as the Vols refused to look past the Jaguars at the possibility of bowl eligibility.

Such was the case again Saturday, too, even though Vanderbilt did its best to make things interesting.

Ultimately, though, the Vols' focus won out from start to finish. Theo Jackson took a 55-yard interception to the house on Vanderbilt's first possession, UT overcame a sluggish start for a 24-0 lead, and Jaylen Wright added a late cushion to dismantle the Commodores 45-21.

This marks the seventh win of Josh Heupel's first season -- the most victories for any first-year UT head coach since the Great Golf Ball Guru himself, Lane Kiffin.

Now, Tennessee fans, feel free to celebrate.

Not because this program is doing as well as it did in Kiffin's first season, which ignited so much optimism that the feeling couldn't help but melt into rage when Kiffin bolted for USC.

But because Tennessee survived -- and is now close to thriving? -- despite the insanity that followed Kiffin’s chaotic departure.

You all know what happened. I won’t rehash it again here.

The fact that this team is humming the way it is, though, after all this program has endured? It’s remarkable.

And it’s also not even the tip of the iceberg for Tennessee’s potential.

“We haven’t even reached the ceiling or the peak of what we can be,” Jabari Small said. “The future is bright.”

For that, you can thank Josh Heupel, who said that his staff had to “show these guys what it looked like to play at a winning level.”

But you can also thank Tennessee's seniors, who bought into these coaches and were rightfully honored before kickoff.

Ja’Quain Blakely. Paxton Brooks. Matthew Butler. K’Rojhn Calbert. Grant Frerking. Trevon Flowers. Kenneth George. Theo Jackson. Velus Jones. Cade Mays. Chase McGrath. JaVonta Payton. Aubrey Solomon. Alontae Taylor. Caleb Tremblay.

Those are the Vols who ran through the T for the final time under a crisp blue sky on Saturday afternoon.

And those are the Vols who rightfully celebrated the most on Saturday night.

“A group of young men that, in life, there’s no doubt these guys are going to be successful,” said Heupel, his voice cracking with emotion. “Football prepares you in a really unique way for that. For all of them, I’m grateful for their buy-in and their ability to communicate. What was working, what wasn’t… that laid the foundation for how to move forward in those early moments.”

Calbert looked toward the sky with a smile, then ate a W. Butler swayed arm-in-arm with band members, grinning all the while. And Blakely leaped into the student section, an emotional high, before channeling his feelings in a different way when he knelt at midfield during his final exit from Neyland Stadium.

It's worth noting that, roughly three hours before Blakely knelt, his senior quarterback counterpart — Hendon Hooker — did not join his classmates in a final run through the T.

Does that mean Hooker will return for another season? We’ll see, considering Heupel emphasized the importance of being mentally prepared for that next level.

Hooker, meanwhile, said he would make the decision “whenever the time is right.”

Is there any Tennessee quarterback since Peyton Manning who could generate as much buzz with a return, though? I don't think so, even with Hooker leaving late Saturday before his hand was stitched back together.

Whether Hooker and his hot right hand hand stay or go, though, they certainly did their part to lead a razor-thin roster to the most success this program has seen in a long, long time.

And now, like you, the Vols can celebrate.

Not just because they survived a 2-9 Vanderbilt team. Not just because, by beating the Commodores, they did something to which Tennessee teams used to be far more accustomed. Not just because their coach reached the most wins since Kiffin, who is now leading a team bound for the New Year's Six.

But because they rebuilt this thing together, in a way that makes the people inside this program grin with pride.

“It feels good,” Jackson said. “Just knowing everybody is having fun around here. Us seniors, we’ve been through tough times. But building something, it makes it special.”

And now, that rebuild on steroids is headed to the postseason.

Where, exactly? No one is sure. Representatives from the TaxSlayer Bowl and Liberty Bowl were both present Saturday.

Regardless of the destination, though, one belief is constant: that this team’s upward trend is just the beginning for the Heupel era.

Cover photo via Jake Nichols