Nico Iamaleava Tabbed as Potential NFL Draft QB1
Tennessee Volunters quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been tabbed as the potential top quarterback for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava only has one college start credited to his name, but that hasn't stopped the hype from growing. The California native has been tabbed by Pro Football Focus's Max Chadwick as a potential name to watch for the No. 1 quarterback slot in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"While no 2026 quarterback cracked the top 10, that was more due to a lack of playing time than potential," Chadwick explained. "There were five true freshman quarterbacks last year who were top-15 overall recruits coming out of high school. Since 2004, the previous high in a class was three. The one with the highest ceiling of them all is Iamaleava. At 6-foot-6, he has a strong arm to pair with impressive mobility at that size. The true freshman made his lone start in the Citrus Bowl against Iowa. Despite the Hawkeyes featuring one of the best defenses in the country, he finished with an 84.9 PFF grade, two big-time throws and three rushing touchdowns in the 35-0 victory. With starter Joe Milton III off to the NFL, Iamaleava can stake his claim as the 2026 QB1 as the full-time starter next season."
