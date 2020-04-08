Best Plays of 2019: No. 7 Tyler Byrd Seals the Win Against Mississippi State

Tyler Byrd came to Tennessee with large expectations being ranked as one of the top 100 prospects in the country in the 2016 recruiting class. Byrd would make the move to receiver but never made it squarely into the rotation.

However, Byrd made a splash in his senior campaign, when he broke free for a 39-yard touchdown run after catch to help the Vols put away Mississippi State in a game that proved to be the turning point of the season. You can relive that play here:

You can also watch Byrd talk with the media post game in this interview.

Byrd finished his career at Tennessee with 24 receptions for 322 yards and 3 touchdowns. He is one to be applauded for staying the course during tumultuous times on Rocky Top.

Featured image via Randy Sartin USA Today