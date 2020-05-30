Volunteer Country
98 Days Until Tennessee Football: A Look at the History of the Number

Matthew Ray

Yesterday, we started our countdown of days to Tennessee football with the number 99. Today, we are back with a number that has major significance in Tennessee history, 98.

It feels like '98 is a phrased that has been coined since the Vols 13-0 run that culminated with a victory in the first BCS National Championship. The Vols started the season in the top 10 and finished on a 5 week run at number 1. Phillip Fulmer was named as the Home Depot Coach of the Year, while David Cutcliffe was named the best assistant coach with the Broyles Award.

It would be trivial to write out a history that every Tennessee fan already knows, so I have included you some highlights to remember and enjoy.

One of the best players to come through Tennessee was Big John Henderson, and he sported the number 98 very well. Henderson was a two-time all-American, and He finished his college career with 165 tackles, with 130 solo and 39 for loss and 20.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.

Henderson would go on to be a top 10 pick in the 2002 NFL Draft.

Cordarrelle Patterson was one of the most electric players in Tennessee history, and he made our countdown for a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against 19th ranked Mississippi State in 2012.

The countdown will continue tomorrow!

