Notes and Observations from Tennessee’s 12th Spring Practice

Tennessee hit Haslam Field on Monday for its 12th practice this spring.

Here are our notes and observations:

Freshmen Banged Up

Two freshmen wore yellow non-contact jerseys for practice — running back Justin Williams-Thomas and wide receiver Chas Nimrod.

Williams-Thomas still worked through drills, and Nimrod ran routes with receivers.

Cornerback Work

Corners worked on tracking balls and making sideline grabs after pressing receivers, with Christian Charles still at the forefront of this group.

Dee Williams got some extra coaching from Willie Martinez and performed multiple reps during the drill.

Williams did make an impressive grab on the sideline when he went up for a ball.

QBs, WRs and Still No Jabari

After quarterbacks worked through handoffs with tailbacks, they threw 5-yard ins to receivers.

Alex Golesh took an extra moment with Ramel Keyton after a route.

Jabari Small was still not at practice; he also did not participate in the scrimmage on Saturday.

Nico in Attendance

After impressing all weekend in a Pylon 7-on-7 Tournament in Farragut, Vols 5-star quarterback commitment Nico Iamaleava was on hand Monday for practice.

Iamaleava and his family watched from the side, then wide receiver Grant Frerking took a moment to dap up the gunslinger after making a catch.

Running backs coach Jerry Mack and select offensive players will be available after practice concludes.