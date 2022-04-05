Skip to main content

Notes and Observations from Tennessee’s Eighth Day of Spring Practice

The Tennessee football team worked out under a dreary gray sky for its eighth day of spring practice on Tuesday.

Here are our notes and observations:

No Jabari Small

This note is the most crucial, as Tennessee’s starting running back was not present during mesh drills or later on during the media viewing period.

Jaylen Wright took reps with Hendon Hooker, with Justin Williams-Thomas following alongside Joe Milton.

Tayven Jackson worked with Patrick Wilk, a freshman out of Nashville, while Gaston Moore finished with Len’Neath Whitehead.

Navy Shuler did not get a rep during mesh drill or the read-option exercise, since there was not another available back to run with him.

QBs Consistent, Receivers Show Out

Quarterbacks have remained consistent as Tennessee’s route tree has expanded, while the Vols’ pass catchers have impressed as more is introduced.

Marquarius “Squirrel” White continues to flash his speed, which was helpful on go routes Tuesday, while Jalin Hyatt made some impressive snags across his body.

So far, Hyatt’s improvement continues to reflect the offseason strength work we discussed earlier.

Overall, each receiver looked crisp on routes, with Hyatt and Kaleb Webb registering especially clean reps.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Browder, Nixon Still Getting Extra Coaching

As mentioned the other day, UCF transfer Charlie Browder has been on the receiving end of some individual coaching from Alex Golesh.

Julian Nixon continues to receive detailed info as well, as he and Browder work behind Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant.

Mincey Improving

On the offensive line, Gerald Mincey continues improving — albeit with a focus on alignment and steps.

There is still no clear answer at offensive tackle for the Vols.

Heupel Observes LBs, DL Improvement

Josh Heupel continued observing his defense on Tuesday, specifically the linebackers during the day’s media viewing period.

Brian Jean-Mary’s group worked on filling gaps from under the chute before moving on to individual sled reps.

As far as the defensive line, Rodney Garner’s group continued working on footwork under the chute before wrapping up dummies.

Elijah Simmons continues to flash here, as his weight loss seems to have slowly given way to the increased motor that Garner mentioned they needed to see from him.

On Tuesday, Simmons continued producing harder and faster reps. His development will be a huge key to Tennessee’s pass-rushing success this fall.

Stay with us for more updates today, as Jean-Mary and a couple of players will be available to the media after practice concludes.

USATSI_17969564_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Highlights From Tennessee Football's Eighth Spring Practice

By Jack Foster and Jake Nichols32 minutes ago
7D02397F-93D9-49F8-9DFA-6AAA36B8CFC6
Recruiting

Coveted DB Branden Strozier Talks Latest Vols Visit, Recruitment

By Matt Ray21 hours ago
_T6_2540
Baseball

Drew Beam Rakes SEC Awards After Complete Game Shutout

By Jack Foster21 hours ago
BF036498-BDC8-4DFA-9594-A6BC9037AF8A
Baseball

Nichols: In Talent and Temperament, Tennessee Just Keeps ‘Whistling’ Along

By Jake NicholsApr 3, 2022
Drew Beam Vandy3 PG
Baseball

Watch: Drew Beam Talks Sweeping Vanderbilt, Pitching Shutout

By Riley HaltomApr 3, 2022
USATSI_16218965_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Watch: Drew Gilbert Comments on Quietened Vanderbilt Crowd

By Jack FosterApr 3, 2022
_T6_2004
Baseball

Drew Beam Leads Tennessee Past Vandy To Make Program History

By Jack FosterApr 3, 2022
USATSI_18005566_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Tennessee Sweeps Vanderbilt Baseball, Basketball and Football For First Time in History

By Jack FosterApr 3, 2022