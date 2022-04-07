Skip to main content

Notes and Observations from Tennessee’s Ninth Spring Practice

Tennessee took to Haslam Field for its ninth spring practice on Thursday.

Here are our notes and observations, most of which are from the defensive side of the ball:

Offense Consistent, Still No Small

We were not able to shoot any video of quarterback combos today, whether during handoff drills with running backs or pass routes with receivers.

The Vols’ hierarchy remains set under center, though, with much more leadership and calmness as compared to last spring.

Wide receivers have continued improving under Kelsey Pope, who will hold his first media availability after practice concludes today.

Running backs have been consistent as well, though Jabari Small was not present again on Thursday morning.

Gerald Mincey is looking better on the offensive line, though the Vols’ front five have still not been revealed.

Garner Still Vocal

As far as defensive line, Elijah Simmons continues to get better.

Byron Young, Tyler Baron and Omari Thomas lead Rodney Garner’s group. 

Garner himself remains extremely vocal. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He encouraged Tyre West to “lay out” more during a sled drill Thursday and had to remind the group to shoot their hips and strain more when pushing from their knees into each dummy.

Linebacker Looks

Brian Jean-Mary’s group worked under the chute and on individual sleds again after working with the rest of the defense on a circuit in the indoor facility.

Jeremy Banks and Aaron Beasley looked impressive here, with Pak Garland also making a couple of praise-earning reps.

Secondary Notes

Safeties tackled dummies onto a pad Thursday after working on backpedaling and catching passes at the last moment.

Christian Charles continues working with the corners, a position for which he’s been a “natural fit,” according to defensive players earlier this week.

Still, Willie Martinez took several opportunities to give Charles some extra coaching through drills on Thursday.

More This Weekend

The Vols will hold their 10th spring practice on Friday, though it will be closed to media.

After that the team will hold its second scrimmage on Saturday as part of UT’s “All Vol Weekend.”

The scrimmage will be closed to the public, though we will have notes from that as well.

USATSI_17925193_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols Set to Host LSU Transfer Brandon Murray

By Matt Ray27 minutes ago
4A33CD83-3E13-4246-91FA-8546E17461F1
Recruiting

Elite WR Kyler Kasper Set For Official Visit With Vols

By Matt Ray52 minutes ago
Tony Vitello (6)
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Breaks Down Decision to Start Blade Tidwell, Lipscomb Win

By Jack Foster23 hours ago
Ben Joyce Lipscomb PG
Baseball

Watch: Ben Joyce Talks His Outing Against Lipscomb, Pitching Staff's Success

By Riley HaltomApr 6, 2022
USATSI_18010220_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Vols Hit Two Homers, Ease Past In-State Rival Lipscomb

By Jack FosterApr 5, 2022
D1FCD591-2B01-4F9F-AA02-E4070C0151AF
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: Tennessee vs. Lipscomb Midweek Game

By Jack FosterApr 5, 2022
USATSI_16852747_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Tennessee Center Enters Transfer Portal

By Jack FosterApr 5, 2022
26FE0D3F-73B2-43B1-87A6-01B8F430C234
Baseball

Vols’ Weekend Rotation Pitchers Named to Golden Spikes Award Watch List

By Jake NicholsApr 5, 2022