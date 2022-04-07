Notes and Observations from Tennessee’s Ninth Spring Practice

Tennessee took to Haslam Field for its ninth spring practice on Thursday.

Here are our notes and observations, most of which are from the defensive side of the ball:

Offense Consistent, Still No Small

We were not able to shoot any video of quarterback combos today, whether during handoff drills with running backs or pass routes with receivers.

The Vols’ hierarchy remains set under center, though, with much more leadership and calmness as compared to last spring.

Wide receivers have continued improving under Kelsey Pope, who will hold his first media availability after practice concludes today.

Running backs have been consistent as well, though Jabari Small was not present again on Thursday morning.

Gerald Mincey is looking better on the offensive line, though the Vols’ front five have still not been revealed.

Garner Still Vocal

As far as defensive line, Elijah Simmons continues to get better.

Byron Young, Tyler Baron and Omari Thomas lead Rodney Garner’s group.

Garner himself remains extremely vocal.

He encouraged Tyre West to “lay out” more during a sled drill Thursday and had to remind the group to shoot their hips and strain more when pushing from their knees into each dummy.

Linebacker Looks

Brian Jean-Mary’s group worked under the chute and on individual sleds again after working with the rest of the defense on a circuit in the indoor facility.

Jeremy Banks and Aaron Beasley looked impressive here, with Pak Garland also making a couple of praise-earning reps.

Secondary Notes

Safeties tackled dummies onto a pad Thursday after working on backpedaling and catching passes at the last moment.

Christian Charles continues working with the corners, a position for which he’s been a “natural fit,” according to defensive players earlier this week.

Still, Willie Martinez took several opportunities to give Charles some extra coaching through drills on Thursday.

More This Weekend

The Vols will hold their 10th spring practice on Friday, though it will be closed to media.

After that the team will hold its second scrimmage on Saturday as part of UT’s “All Vol Weekend.”

The scrimmage will be closed to the public, though we will have notes from that as well.