Opening Line Has Vols as Two Score Favorite Over Florida

The opening line for No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee has been released, and Vegas has the Vols as a 10-point favorite. 

Circa Sports released the opening line on Sunday afternoon. 

Tennessee is currently 3-0 against the spread this season after posting a subpar 4-8 record last year. Florida sits at 1-2 against the spread so far through three games. 

A two-score favorite is a little surprising considering the fact this is still a Top-20 matchup, but the momentum is clearly on Tennessee's side heading into the week. 

The Vols are off to their first 3-0 start since 2016, having blown out Ball State and Akron and defeated Pitt in a 34-27 overtime thriller. 

Florida, on the other hand, have experienced a mixed bag so far in their 2022 campaign. The Gators started off hot besting reigning Pac-12 Champions Utah in Week one but have since lost to Kentucky by 10 points and barely beat USF. 

Tennessee's momentum will carry them into a booming environment in Knoxville next weekend. ESPN's College GameDay is coming to town and the Checker Neyland movement is back for a sellout crowd. 

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET in Knoxville. CBS has the broadcast for their Game of the Week. 

