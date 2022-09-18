Opening Line Has Vols as Two Score Favorite Over Florida

The opening line for No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee has been released, and Vegas has the Vols as a 10-point favorite.

Circa Sports released the opening line on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee is currently 3-0 against the spread this season after posting a subpar 4-8 record last year. Florida sits at 1-2 against the spread so far through three games.

A two-score favorite is a little surprising considering the fact this is still a Top-20 matchup, but the momentum is clearly on Tennessee's side heading into the week.

The Vols are off to their first 3-0 start since 2016, having blown out Ball State and Akron and defeated Pitt in a 34-27 overtime thriller.

Florida, on the other hand, have experienced a mixed bag so far in their 2022 campaign. The Gators started off hot besting reigning Pac-12 Champions Utah in Week one but have since lost to Kentucky by 10 points and barely beat USF.

Tennessee's momentum will carry them into a booming environment in Knoxville next weekend. ESPN's College GameDay is coming to town and the Checker Neyland movement is back for a sellout crowd.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET in Knoxville. CBS has the broadcast for their Game of the Week.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.