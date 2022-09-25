Skip to main content

Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee's Statement Win Over Gators

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

2016 is a year that has been floating around Knoxville frequently this season. 

Tennessee was 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now they are 4-0 for the first time since 2016. In those four wins, two are against Top-20 opponents in Pitt and Florida, the former occurring in a sold out Neyland Stadium on Saturday evening. And when is the last time the Big Orange chomped the Gators? You guessed it: 2016. 

Tennessee's 2022 team and energy is the best and highest its been in six years, and with two huge wins for the Josh Heupel program in just three weeks, the excitement for the ceiling of this season is extremely high. 

The college football world had its eyes fixated on Knoxville, Tennessee, this past weekend, with College GameDay coming to town, CBS' Late Kick Show with Josh Pate and Barstool's Pardon My Take.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Knoxville welcomed it all with open arms, as Vol Nation filled all 101,915 seats in Neyland Stadium and obeyed the Athletic Department's orders to Checker Neyland Stadium. 

Heupel's Vols delivered for the sellout crowd with an exciting product that was good enough to defeat arguably Tennessee's most bitter rival in football. 

Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and guest Joseph Bonanno reacted to the five-point Tennessee win, discussing the play on the field as well as the incredible atmosphere in the last 36 hours. 

The entire 'Overtime' video can be seen at the top of the article.

00E76BBF-DCDF-46A9-84BD-BC5E7F41C4FB
Recruiting

Vols Impress Elite OL Kam Pringle With First Gameday Visit

By Matt Ray
8506BD57-8810-4C8C-9402-170815833855
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Vols Five-Point Win Over Florida

By Jack Foster
DA09E366-7350-4DB0-8C3A-05DEDD0371DE
Football

Watch:Tennessee Celebrates Win over No.20 Florida

By Matt Ray
E00E2AC8-5544-41CE-ABEF-897BF6D13BF2
Football

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 20 Florida @ No. 11 Tennessee

By Jack Foster
KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Defensive back Warren Burrell #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Football

Who's In, Who's Out for No.11 Tennessee Against No.20 Florida

By Matt Ray
Watch: College GameDay Staff Picks Tennessee vs. Florida
Football

Watch: College GameDay Staff Picks Tennessee-Florida

By Jack Foster
USATSI_19070746
Football

Staff Predictions: No.11 Tennessee vs. No. 20 Florida

By Jack Foster
A3436971-0726-420C-84ED-53B5CD9CFD4F
Football

Just In: Tennessee Star Wide Receiver Out for Florida Game

By Jack Foster