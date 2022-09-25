Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee's Statement Win Over Gators

2016 is a year that has been floating around Knoxville frequently this season.

Tennessee was 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now they are 4-0 for the first time since 2016. In those four wins, two are against Top-20 opponents in Pitt and Florida, the former occurring in a sold out Neyland Stadium on Saturday evening. And when is the last time the Big Orange chomped the Gators? You guessed it: 2016.

Tennessee's 2022 team and energy is the best and highest its been in six years, and with two huge wins for the Josh Heupel program in just three weeks, the excitement for the ceiling of this season is extremely high.

The college football world had its eyes fixated on Knoxville, Tennessee, this past weekend, with College GameDay coming to town, CBS' Late Kick Show with Josh Pate and Barstool's Pardon My Take.

Knoxville welcomed it all with open arms, as Vol Nation filled all 101,915 seats in Neyland Stadium and obeyed the Athletic Department's orders to Checker Neyland Stadium.

Heupel's Vols delivered for the sellout crowd with an exciting product that was good enough to defeat arguably Tennessee's most bitter rival in football.

Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and guest Joseph Bonanno reacted to the five-point Tennessee win, discussing the play on the field as well as the incredible atmosphere in the last 36 hours.

