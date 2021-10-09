Pair of Vols Out for Undisclosed Reasons Against South Carolina

The Vols will be without two members of their secondary against the Gamecocks

As the Vols prepare for their Week 6 matchup against South Carolina, it seems they will be without two members of their secondary in STARs Theo Jackson and Doneiko Slaughter. The pair is out for undisclosed reasons.

Jackson leads Tennessee in tackles this season with 37, ten over so the Vols will be without one of their top defenders in the first home SEC game of the year.

UPDATE: The Vols will also be without reserve cornerback Christian Charles against South Carolina, as the freshman playmaker was added to the injury report prior to kickoff.