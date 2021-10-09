    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Pair of Vols Out for Undisclosed Reasons Against South Carolina

    The Vols will be without two members of their secondary against the Gamecocks
    Author:

    As the Vols prepare for their Week 6 matchup against South Carolina, it seems they will be without two members of their secondary in STARs Theo Jackson and Doneiko Slaughter. The pair is out for undisclosed reasons. 

    Jackson leads Tennessee in tackles this season with 37, ten over so the Vols will be without one of their top defenders in the first home SEC game of the year.

    UPDATE: The Vols will also be without reserve cornerback Christian Charles against South Carolina, as the freshman playmaker was added to the injury report prior to kickoff. 

    Theo Jackson
    Football

    Pair of Vols Out for Undisclosed Reasons Against South Carolina

    just now
    008DBB1F-E16B-4A17-8FEB-3E39CE6663F4
    Football

    Elite DL Walter Nolen Talks Recruitment, Visits, and More

    1 hour ago
    9E44CE8E-9A1C-43C7-8CDE-7E19A1571753
    Football

    Vols to Host Liberty Commit Christian Harrison This Weekend

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16875206_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses the Media for the Final Time Ahead of South Carolina

    Oct 8, 2021
    D137C7CB-816C-4617-875F-FB3E4B38EABC
    Football

    How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-South Carolina

    Oct 8, 2021
    atlanta-falcons-cordarrelle-patterson
    Football

    VFL Standouts in NFL Week 4

    Oct 7, 2021
    USATSI_16876981_168390308_lowres(1)
    Football

    VR2 on SI Podcast: Vols Blew Out Mizzou, South Carolina Next?

    Oct 7, 2021
    44C775A0-97E3-4B3B-B453-B7B948A415BA
    Football

    Watch: Tennessee Players React to Getting to Wear Black Uniforms

    Oct 6, 2021