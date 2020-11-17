WATCH: VFL Cordarrelle Patterson ties NFL’s all-time kickoff record with electric return on Monday Night Football

Cordarrelle Patterson is making quite a name for himself in the NFL.

While he was used as a wide receiver and return specialist at Tennessee, Patterson’s talent on special teams has made him one of the most lethal weapons for kickoff return across the league.

On Monday Night Football, Patterson flashed his talent once more.

Patterson took a kickoff 104 yards for a Bears’ touchdown, as Chicago takes on one of the VFL’s former teams, the Minnesota Vikings.

Besides Minnesota and Chicago, Patterson has also played for the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.

The return netted Patterson’s eighth return for a score in his seven-year NFL career, tying him for the all-time record for kickoffs returned for touchdowns.

As expected, Tennessee tweeted a graphic in celebration of the achievement.

That tweet, as well as the return, can be viewed below.