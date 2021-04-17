Peach State Linebacker Josephs Sets Official Visit With Tennessee

Joshua Josephs has quickly become one of the most sought after linebackers in the country. The North Cobb (Ga.) prospect blew up following his junior season, and he has only continued to see his stock soar this off-season. With the NCAA dead period nearing a close, Josephs has started to set official visits, including one to see the Vols in June.

"I have been talking the most with Coach BJ (Brian Jean-Mary) and their defensive coordinator," Josephs told VR2 on SI last month at the Under Armour camp. "I have been communicating with them the most. I was on a zoom with them last Thursday or Friday talking about how much they love my film and my length, how they love my explosiveness, and how I can drop into man, zone, rush off the edge, and all of that."

"The energy from all of their coaches," Josephs said about what he likes from his conversations with the Tennessee staff. "Every single one of their defensive coaches have that energy. I talk to every single one of them, and I just like that energy."

"Joshua Josephs wasn't the most technically sound linebacker Sunday but he made as many plays as anyone at the position with his instincts, closing speed and a wingspan," Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. said following the event. "There were several reps in which the running back created some separation but by the time the ball arrived, Josephs was there to make the play. The margin for error with him is simply wider than most, so when the technique catches up to the rangy prospect, watch out."