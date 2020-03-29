Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Vols Football Signee Reginald Perry Wins State Basketball MVP Honor

Matthew Ray

Tennessee signed 6'6, 300lbs defensive tackle Reginald Perry in the 2020 recruiting class. Perry, a two-sport star at Fairfield Preparatory Academy (AL), added another accolade to his name today.

According to AL.com, Perry was named as the Alabama Class 5A ASWA Boys Basketball Player of the year. The report states, Perry averaged 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Perry's efforts helped Fairfield to a state title victory

Perry is a defensive lineman Jeremy Pruitt was excited about because of his versatility and ability to create disruption in the passing and running game.  Below is a video of the 300-pounder dunking a basketball with ease.

Perry was rated as the 725th overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class and the 61st defensive tackle, according to 247 Sports.

Perry is set to enroll over the Summer. Below is a video of him discussing his decision to sign with Tennessee.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bailey and Hyatt start to build chemistry during private workout

Harrison Bailey and Jalin Hyatt workout together during break

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Elite In-State Prospect Hudson Wolfe talks interest in Vols, decision timeline

Hudson Wolfe likes what he is seeing from Tennessee. He also has a decision timeline in mind.

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Top-25 Prospect Goodwine Discusses Strong Recruiting Push from Tennessee, Other Top Contenders

Top-25 Prospect Goodwine Discusses Strong Recruiting Push from Tennessee, Other Top Contenders

Matthew Ray

Coach's Corner: Niedermeyer Starting from Ground Up at Linebackers Coach

A look at Tennessee's linebackers coach Brian Niedermeyer and the challenges he faces.

Jake Nichols

Fast-Rising Offensive Lineman Mason Bundy Talks Recruitment Surge, Tennessee visit, and more

Fast-Rising Offensive Lineman Mason Bundy Talks Recruitment Surge, Tennessee visit, and more

Matthew Ray

Nation’s top 2021 TE includes Vols in top 5 schools list

A look at Hudson Wolfe’s top list of schools.

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Vols offer 6’11 Five-Star Center Charles Bediako

A look at the 6’11 five-star center Tennessee offered

Matthew Ray

Fulmer delivers message on Covid-19 urging social distancing

Phillip Fulmer takes to social media to encourage social distancing

Matthew Ray

Breaking: Vols add quality grad transfer in Anosike

Sacred Heart’s EJ Anosike announces Tennessee is his graduate transfer destination

Brandon Martin

Get to know 2020 Signee: Four-star LB Martavius French

2020 Tennessee LB signee Martavius French talks about who he is off the field.

Matthew Ray