Vols Football Signee Reginald Perry Wins State Basketball MVP Honor

Tennessee signed 6'6, 300lbs defensive tackle Reginald Perry in the 2020 recruiting class. Perry, a two-sport star at Fairfield Preparatory Academy (AL), added another accolade to his name today.

According to AL.com, Perry was named as the Alabama Class 5A ASWA Boys Basketball Player of the year. The report states, Perry averaged 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Perry's efforts helped Fairfield to a state title victory

Perry is a defensive lineman Jeremy Pruitt was excited about because of his versatility and ability to create disruption in the passing and running game. Below is a video of the 300-pounder dunking a basketball with ease.

Perry was rated as the 725th overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class and the 61st defensive tackle, according to 247 Sports.

Perry is set to enroll over the Summer. Below is a video of him discussing his decision to sign with Tennessee.