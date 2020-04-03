Volunteer Country
Watch: Part 3-Peyton Talks Decision to Stay at Tennessee and more with Vols QB's

Matthew Ray

In this installment of Peyton Manning's talk with Tennessee's quarterbacks, he talks about his time on Rocky, a cold official visit, what prompted him to stay for his senior, and his passion for Tennessee. All of that is featured in the video below.

Manning has been a staple for Tennessee football, and he is currently the most prominent former Vol in the country. He has spent time with ESPN filming Peyton's place, and he is expected to play in a golf match with Tiger Woods as his partner versus Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. The time, date, and location for that are still being worked out.

